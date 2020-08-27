Seeing is believing

After a lot of long hours and hard work to remove an invasive plant from portions of Farmington's Engler Park, the Dr. F.R. Crouch Nature Sanctuary has never looked better.
In February, at the request of the East Ozarks Audubon Society (EOAS), the Missouri Department of Conservation and Americorps focused the majority of their work in the nature sanctuary as part of the state's bush honeysuckle eradication program.
According to EOAS Conservation Committee Member Sue Hagan, the honeysuckle was already rampant throughout Engler Park when it opened in the early 2000s. As the city of Farmington does not have the resources to combat the problem, EOAS members attempted several methods of eradication that either did not work or were incomplete.
As the flora in the area has grown out in the area where the clearing has took place, the difference is startling.
Ann Blanchfield and Karen Adams visit the park often to feed the birds at the bird blind built in the area. They spoke of the differences in the location.
“What I have noticed, is more sunlight coming in,” Blanchfield said. “There were some very large, almost trees growing there.”
Adams said, “It’s dramatic in that you can actually see out there, you couldn’t even begin to see out there."
Both pointed out the proliferation of small native plants that have sprang up this year where the bush honeysuckle has been cleared out.
“I think that is why you see so much more undergrowth,” Adams said. “I know that bush honeysuckle spreads by birds, the seeds in particular. But, this kind of stuff feeds a lot more so than the honeysuckle, when you get a good undergrowth of what’s natural.”
Adams pointed out a small bush honeysuckle growing up where the ‘hack’ had taken place. “You can’t get it all, it will take three or four times through here.”
Neither women have yet noticed much difference in wildlife in the area, except some more butterflies.
“I haven’t really haven’t seen any wildlife per say, except for the birds,” Adams said.
Blanchfield said, “I’m not sure what the timeline would be, as far as what MDC has said.”
She also noted that the EOAS has done their own work on eradication over time.
“We did quite a bit around the bird blind last year,” she said. “We have for the most part have done more ourselves as a group than the Department of Conservation has. We had some Boy Scouts and their parents that came.”
Roger Frazier, priority habitat coordinator with the MDC, is one of the supervisors involved with the eradication program.
“I am hopeful that people can find a way to start helping,” he said. “If they can do their own part on their own property, or their own yard, that’s what it’s going to take to make a difference. We just don’t have the capacity to do it all.
“We would very much like to continue. We were out there again around the 5th. That cool weather come in, and we took advantage of that to go and try to test or investigate a couple of other techniques. We have got to increase the efficiency.
"You saw the area that Americorps have done, it was about an acre. We just have to be more productive. We cut another half-acre in about two hours work with five people. We were utilizing some brush cutters, some other techniques with loppers and things as opposed to using a chainsaw.
"What we are trying to get at is try to cut and treat a stem in a single process instead of having to do multiple things. When we are dealing with thousands of stems per acre, any seconds we can shave off the process leads to more stems getting cut."
Frazier commented on the potential changes in wildlife where the removal has been completed.
“I think we are too early in that process,” he said. “I think just the aesthetics of being able to look through there as opposed to just looking at a wall is going to be beneficial to the public. There’s been other studies to show that once you return that ecology back to its more natural state, that you have a lot more activity out of various species. Our native species don’t know how to use that type. They don’t benefit from that bush honeysuckle.”
Frazier is optimistic that more people will eventually get involved as this is becoming a larger problem overall as time goes on.
“We’re starting to see a little bit more interest, especially by that segment of the population that is really driven by conservation on the invasive species stuff,” he said. “They’re starting to look around and they’re seeing this stuff everywhere. Not just bush honeysuckle. Bradford pear, spotted knapweed, teasel, kudzu; we have some areas where it is really starting to take off. We’ve got to figure out ways to efficiently battle this stuff and we need all hands on deck, we can’t get it all.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
