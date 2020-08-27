Seeing is believing

“I am hopeful that people can find a way to start helping,” he said. “If they can do their own part on their own property, or their own yard, that’s what it’s going to take to make a difference. We just don’t have the capacity to do it all.

“We would very much like to continue. We were out there again around the 5th. That cool weather come in, and we took advantage of that to go and try to test or investigate a couple of other techniques. We have got to increase the efficiency.

"You saw the area that Americorps have done, it was about an acre. We just have to be more productive. We cut another half-acre in about two hours work with five people. We were utilizing some brush cutters, some other techniques with loppers and things as opposed to using a chainsaw.

"What we are trying to get at is try to cut and treat a stem in a single process instead of having to do multiple things. When we are dealing with thousands of stems per acre, any seconds we can shave off the process leads to more stems getting cut."

Frazier commented on the potential changes in wildlife where the removal has been completed.