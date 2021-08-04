 Skip to main content
SEMO-BH HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING
SEMO-BH HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING


Mark Marberry

SEMO Behavioral Health, 1103 Weber Road, holds a ribbon cutting Tuesday, July 27, under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Assistant Director Harley Cadwell and COO Terry Westrich hold the ribbon while Regional Director Christa Allen uses scissors to cut it.

