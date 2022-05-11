Senate passes resolution celebrating Grant's 200th birthday

U.S. Senators Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, recently announced that the Senate has unanimously passed their bipartisan resolution marking the 200th anniversary of the birth of Ulysses S. Grant.

“Ulysses S. Grant is one of our nation’s greatest presidents,” said Blunt. “When Ulysses S. Grant was called to serve, he did so with courage, integrity, and determination that led his troops – and our nation – to victory. As we celebrate the bicentennial of Grant’s birth, we should all reflect on his fight for a more perfect Union, and honor his legacy and the legacy of all of the service members who have fought for this nation and the values we stand for.”

“President Ulysses S. Grant, a son of Ohio, served his nation with honor and distinction,” said Brown. “Grant’s exemplary leadership on the battlefield could only be overshadowed by his commitment to a more just nation for all Americans during the Reconstruction Era. I’m proud to recognize President Grant’s many accomplishments with this resolution as we plan a bicentennial celebration honoring his service 200 years after his birth in Point Pleasant, Ohio.”

“Ulysses S. Grant was an incredible leader who proved himself to be one of the most influential military commanders America has ever seen,” said U.S. Representative Ann Wagner, R-Mo. “His leadership held our nation together at a perilous time in history, and I am grateful the Senate passed a resolution to commemorate his unwavering dedication to our country. I urge the House to pass our companion legislation commemorating Grant’s bicentennial, and I will continue to fight for passage of the Ulysses S. Grant Bicentennial Recognition Act to properly honor Grant by promoting him to General of the Armies of the United States.”

In 2021, Blunt and Brown introduced the bipartisan Ulysses S. Grant Bicentennial Recognition Act which, in addition to marking the 200th anniversary of Grant’s birth, requests President Biden posthumously promote Grant to General of the Armies of the United States, the highest rank in the U.S. Army. Wagner introduced similar legislation in the House.

The lawmakers recently sent a letter to the Department of Defense urging Secretary Lloyd Austin to review Grant’s military record and make a determination as to the merits of a posthumous promotion to General of the Armies of the United States. The letter asks Secretary Austin to report his determination to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, paving the way for future congressional consideration.

