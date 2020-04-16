SENIOR GIRLS’ WEEK – DENTAL OFFICE
SENIOR GIRLS’ WEEK – DENTAL OFFICE

SENIOR GIRLS’ WEEK – DENTAL OFFICE
File photo

As a part of Senior Girls’ Week, sponsored by the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Farmington with the help of the vocational guidance department of Farmington High School, small groups of girls interested in particular lines of work were taken on conducted tours of various business opportunities in Farmington. Groups of four to six girls went to the dental office of Dr. Paul Newman, the County Welfare Office, Butterfield’s Greenhouses, Laws & Jennings Dress Shop, the United Bank of Farmington, The Press, the County Health Office, the Bonne Terre Hospital, the Farmington Beauty Salon, and offices in the courthouse. Above, a group is shown the X-ray room at the county health department by the county health nurse, Imogene Heckenkamp; in the group are, left to right, Agnes Best, Dorothy Shannon, Goldie Pogue, Jeannie Robinson, Betty Jean Phillips, Dorothy Rariden. The girls are interested in the filing system used to identify X-rays that have been taken.

These photos originally appeared in the March 24, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor

