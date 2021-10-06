 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR TENNIS PLAYERS RECOGNIZED
0 comments

SENIOR TENNIS PLAYERS RECOGNIZED

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Recognized at last week's Senior Night were, left to right, Farmington High School tennis team members Allie Gowen, Campbell Blum, Megan Lix, Kayla Miller, Cassie Widdows, Mackenzie McAllister, Molly Grief, and Kate Busenbark.

Congratulations, ladies!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This interesting item was a handy thing to have around the office and still might be for some folks. Do you know what it is? If you think you …

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess looks like your typical office trash can, but it's more than that. Take a good look at it, see what makes it differen…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News