Service academy application process begins

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., has announced that the application process for attending service academies has begun. He encourages interested Missourians to contact his office at academy_nominations@blunt.senate.gov.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., is accepting applications from Missourians interested in attending service academies. Nominations to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy are available for qualified applicants.

“Service academies play an important role in preparing young men and women with skills they need to serve in our nation’s armed forces,” Blunt said. “Service academies build character, develop leadership skills, and offer unique opportunities for young Missourians who decide to pursue a military career.”

Applicants must be between 17 and 23 years of age, U. S. citizens, and legal residents of Missouri. A committee of Missouri residents will review applicants’ files and present their recommendations to Blunt for a formal nomination in January. Nominees will be evaluated using the “equal and competitive” method for selection and on the basis of personal merit, including: evidence of character, leadership, scholarship, and motivation.

Interested applicants can apply via a secure website, which will allow them to continually check the status of their application. The link to the application can be found on the Academy Application Process page of www.blunt.senate.gov. All application materials must be received on or before October 1, 2020.

The academy nomination process requires that students first open an application directly with the academies of their choice and then begin the nomination process with their congressional offices. For more information please contact Blunt’s office at academy_nominations@blunt.senate.gov.

