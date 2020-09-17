Seventeen models display fashions of women’s stores here

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Friday Sept. 1, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

That Milady’s fall wardrobe will be as colorful as the season in which it’s worn was proved as the Fall of ‘50 Fashions were introduced from the stage of the Ritz Theatre at 9 o’clock Tuesday and Wednesday evenings in a glow given by the Laws and Jennings Dress Shop and McCarty’s Ladies’ Wear. Ensembles were featured for teens and grown-ups and were styled discriminately for on the job, back to school, travel or play.

Models walked onto the stage and proceeded down a ramp which had been constructed out from the stage, while soft music was played by Gene Bryant. As each model presented the ensemble in her field of fashion, Mrs. Hugo Cozean as commentator gave a charming description of the fashions shown.

Faille, velvet, jersey and satin were favorites for dressy ensembles, with corduroy, gabardine and wool being used in bright casual clothes. Bright autumn colors were used generously in the showing and milady’s fall wardrobe promises to be anything but dull.

McCarty’s styles were shown by Miss Peggy Williams, Miss Ruby Johnson, Mrs. W.T. Coghill Jr., Miss Barbara Huff, Mrs. Pat Foster, Mrs. Norman Politte, Miss Bee Roberts and Miss Peggy Bergman.

Showing costumers for Laws & Jennings were Misses Doris Overall, Alice Fitz, Barbara Simms and Billie Jo Covington, Mrs. J.T. Politte, Mrs. Tom Edwards Jr., Miss Imogene Tucker and Mrs. Tom Fitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0