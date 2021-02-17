Several changes in faculty in Farmington public schools

The following story originally appeared in the Feb. 1, 1951 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Several changes have been announced in the faculty for the remainder of the school year of the Farmington public schools. Three resignations have been accepted by the board of education and replacements have now been filled.

Robert Schuster of Davenport, Iowa, has been elected as a replacement for Walter Marsh. Mr. Schuster will receive his B.S. degree in Education today at the University of Missouri. He will report for duty on Feb. 5. Mr. Schuster will handle all physical education in the high school and will be assistant to Mr. Lingle in basketball and also head coach in track. Schuster is a veteran, having spent one-and-one-half years in the Philippine Island and has worked as a playground supervisor at Davenport, Iowa. He was captain of the University of Missouri track team during the season of 1950.

Eugene Mueller has been elected to a position in the elementary school. Mr. Mueller holds the A.B. degree from Valparaiso University and is also a veteran. He is a graduate of Farmington High School.