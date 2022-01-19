Sex offender walks away from Farmington halfway house

A sex offender walked away from a halfway house in Farmington two days after Christmas and is facing a federal charge of escape, federal court files say.

Thomas Lamar Perry, who was due to be released Feb. 8 from the southeast Missouri Behavioral Health halfway house, also removed a GPS monitoring device, charging documents filed this week say. The device last pinged at the KFC restaurant in Farmington.

Perry, then 36, was sentenced in March to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. He admitted having sex with a 16-year-old and offering her to two other men for money.

Perry was also ordered to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

He had already spent more than a year and a half in jail before his plea and sentencing. Perry was transferred to the halfway house in October from prison.

At 5:15 p.m. Dec. 27, shortly after he returned to the halfway house from an outing not detailed in charging documents, Perry tested positive twice for alcohol. After he asked staffers if he could step outside for a cigarette, he disappeared, the charging documents say.

An employee of Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health declined to comment when contacted last Friday.

