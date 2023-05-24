Board members overseeing St. Francois County Joint Communications, or the 911 board, last week got the latest update on the regional tower and radio project from a representative of their hired consulting company, Rey Freeman Communications Consulting (RFC), based out of Minnesota.

The $7.1 million project — funded through a bank loan, plus Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois County sales taxes — is expected to expand and update the region’s radio service, equipment and towers to improve first-responder communications in events of emergency. St. Francois County’s portion will be $4 million, while Ste. Genevieve will pay $3 million.

As 911 Center Director Alan Wells explained to the St. Francois County Community Partnership membership meeting shortly after May 10’s 911 meeting, the project is a necessary investment.

“We're going to be improving our communications infrastructure for all of St. Francois County police, fire, and EMS, as well as for Ste. Genevieve County,” he said. “It’s a pretty high-dollar project, but much needed. We struggle communicating with our responders, especially when they run indoors and lose coverage with their handhelds (radios).” Wells has explained before, analog radio signals have difficulty penetrating sturdier construction materials like cinderblock, steel and concrete.

Rey Freeman, who founded RFC and has stayed on since he recently sold it to Dave Pieczynski, provided an overview of the tower portion of the project. In his PowerPoint presentation, Freeman referred to several existing towers that would need work and several new towers that would need to be built in both Ste. Genevieve and Ste. Francois counties.

“Tower sites are a huge part of this new system. And we've got a lot of them to look at for the two counties,” Freeman said.

Five sites in St. Francois are involved: Simms Mountain, Farmington, French Village, Knob Lick and Bonne Terre, all of which are new towers with the exception of Simms. Also in St. Francois County will be "receive only" sites for radio signals, including Iron Mountain, the Progress Avenue water tower in Farmington, and the Farmington Police Department.

Six sites in Ste. Genevieve are involved: Lime Kiln, the old Ste. Genevieve PSAP, which will get a new tower, Bloomsdale water tower, Lawrenceton Tower, St. Mary will get a new tower, and Wolf Creek will get a new tower.

“It can take up to a year to build a new tower,” Freeman said. “And it's not the construction of the tower. It's all the planning and approvals that are needed to make things happen.”

He explained that the process for building new towers involves:

• Determining the locations and obtaining the property or entering an agreement with the landowner;

• Finalizing the tower height;

• Filing the FAA applications, and building in 60-90 days for approval;

• Geotechnical, or soil, testing;

• National Environmental Police Act and State Historic Preservation Officer (NEPA/SHPO) contractor work, building in 90 days for approval;

• Preparing the request for proposal to tower-building vendors, getting the proposals together – a 60-day process, and awarding the contract;

• Starting construction 45 days after the contract, and building in 45-60 days to completion; and

• Addressing throughout the project such issues as shelters, generators, civil work, electrical service and fencing.

The tower and radio project planning was well underway before Iron County joined St. Francois County 911. Earlier in the meeting, Wells, who also serves as chairman of the Missouri 911 Service Board, said the state has received funding to support its 911 systems, and he is looking forward to reaching rural counties that either have antiquated 911 systems or no systems at all.

“We are very eager to work on this project from here and perhaps host some applications into this project to assist these counties in the rural areas in our backyard that still actually have no true 911 system at all,” he said. “So that will be like, Bollinger and Wayne and Carter counties. Madison County's 911 system is antiquated and in distress. I think Washington County's looking at their system in its lifecycle as well. So there's a potential avenue for us to look at and assist our surrounding counties and upgrade our system at the same time. So we're going to be looking into that as a grant."

911 Board Chairman Ron Bockenkamp asked if any other counties had expressed an interest in joining with St. Francois County Joint Communications, as Ste. Genevieve did about 11 years ago and Iron County just recently did.

“I have a conference call Friday [May 12] with the state and with Washington County. Again, their system is at its lifecycle,” Wells replied. “Madison County has already been inquiring about the virtual potential, because their system is antiquated.

“These other counties, we have a state coordinator that is working, communicating with these other counties that do not have 911 in place at all yet, to see if that's a potential, if they would have that interest in working with us.”

In other board business:

• The center is pursuing a grant to update its mobile command center.

• Waiting for the governor to sign them are two bills. One puts the Missouri 911 Service Board as the authority over the state’s emergency medical dispatch services, instead of the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services. The other bill designates telecommunicators as first responders instead of support staff, which will qualify them for the state LAGERS retirement system, among other perks and services.

• Pilot Knob Fire Department thanked the 911 center for help with the large brush fire that destroyed about 60 acres around Tip Top.

• Condolences were conveyed to board member and Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief Dave Pratte, whose brother Henry recently died.