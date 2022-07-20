SFC Conservative Club hosts debate

The St. Francois County Conservative Club held a candidate debate at Long Memorial Hall in Farmington Monday night.

Incumbent Pat King squared off against his August Primary challenger Julie McCarver for Associate Judge, Division 4 in St. Francois County.

The debate remained civil with minor disagreements over how a judge should conduct themselves in the courtroom and interpret the law. There was a key difference between King and McCarver, whether they allow or would allow pretrial off-the-record discussions with attorneys to narrow the issues or settle cases. King was asked the question first.

“I don’t do it, I don’t agree with it,” he stated. “Sometimes lawyers will come to me and we have this particular issue, we want to talk about it. That’s fine. But talking with the lawyers about the substance of the case or knocking their heads together to proceed, I don’t believe in it at all. When I ran for this position, I was told by a number of people that they went forward, never got to see the judge, they were in the back room and decisions were made without them talking to the judge. I don’t believe in that.”

King stressed that judges are also not to give advice on what they would do on hypothetical examples as he had not heard any evidence in the case. He also said that he will not force lawyers to settle a case.

McCarver agreed that some of her clients had felt that they weren’t heard by judges in decisions made in back rooms, however, she would be in favor of pretrial discussions in some cases.

“If all parties agree to a pretrial discussion and feel like it might be helpful to them in settling a case, I, as judge, would typically be willing to do a discussion like that,” she said. “But after the discussion, bring the parties out and have a discussion with them if they feel like they are being heard, whether or not they agreed with whatever agreement the attorneys have discussed. I think that would make me feel better about the process.

“I do not want any party to feel they are coerced, but I feel like it’s a practical way to allow parties to come to an agreement. In my experience, people in domestic cases, when they come to an agreement will be much happier in the long run.”

Later in the meeting, Incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam answered questions. Originally, she was to debate with challenger Blake Dudley. However, Dudley canceled his appearance due his father’s declining health following being hit by a car last week. His father died Monday.

Gilliam said that there are three conditions on filing a charge for a crime: Is this the appropriate charge? Did this crime occur? Did this person commit this crime?

“In 2021, we filed 75% of the cases referred over to us from law enforcement,” she said. “We have over 5,000 cases.”

Gilliam read the Missouri Standards on how prosecutors should handle cases. “Prosecutors should seek or file criminal charges only if the prosecutor reasonably believes the charges are supported by probable cause, that admissible evidence would be sufficient to support conviction beyond a reasonable doubt, and the decision to charge is in the interests of justice.”

One of the questions that Gilliam was asked is if she has the support of law enforcement.

“I have support of law enforcement,” she said. “There are individuals who support me, they’ve told me that. Most importantly, I support law enforcement, themselves. My staff and I successfully work together with law enforcement every single day of the year. That includes weekends, that includes nights.”

Gilliam addressed the problem of criminals being arrested and then promptly released.

“I know from many folks and our own office frustration to see these people ‘release, rinse and repeat,’” she said. “In 2019, the Missouri Supreme Court changed the rules on us. The standard was to issue a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in every felony case. In 2019, the…Court reversed that so that it could only happen if we can demonstrate that: 1.They are a danger to the community; 2. A danger to the crime victim; 3. They were a flight risk and not show up in court.”

Gilliam also noted that to keep someone incarcerated, the prosecution must present a warrant to a judge within 24 hours after the arrest. She noted that several departments simply do not have the resources to complete the reports for warrants within that time frame.

Earlier in the day, Dudley released a statement on why he couldn’t attend the debate.

“As many of you may know, my father was seriously injured in an accident last week. My family truly appreciates the outpouring of prayers from our community. I apologize, but I simply cannot attend the debate this evening as I am needed at the hospital. I have sent a message to be offered at the debate, as follows:

"My name is Blake Dudley. I am running for Prosecuting Attorney in St. Francois County, Missouri. I am sorry that I am unable to attend the debate tonight. However, as many of you may know, my father was severely injured in an accident and is currently in the hospital fighting for his life. I was informed that today the doctors intend to perform a medical procedure that will determine his future and it is imperative that I am there.

With that being said, I want the voters of St. Francois County to know that I believe that I am the best candidate for this job. I started my legal career as a prosecuting attorney in St. Francois County. I have lived here for more than 25 years and consider St. Francois County my home. As such, I am invested in ensuring the safety of this community by making certain that crimes are prosecuted. I want St. Francois County to again be a safe community for all of our residents, and especially our children.

I have seen the rise in crime in our community and I want you to know that I will be a law and order kind of prosecutor. I strongly oppose the catch and release policy for criminals. I will work to ensure that charges are filed promptly and will advocate that criminals who commit crimes are and remain incarcerated.

I am glad to have the support of law enforcement and the general public and would appreciate your vote in the primary election on August 2.”