SFC County seal contest continues through February 28

With the St. Francois County seal being thrown in the international spotlight recently for its “bad design,” the contest to design the new official seal was officially announced during the Jan. 11 county commission meeting.

Recent criticism on the Reddit website led to officials announcing they will hold a county seal design contest. Reddit is essentially a massive collection of forums where people can share news and content or comment on other people’s posts. According to Alexa, it is the seventh most popular site in the U.S., and the 19th worldwide.

The contest, which began Jan. 13 and will continue through Feb. 28, will be hosted on the Daily Journal website. Anyone wanting to enter the contest are asked to visit www.dailyjournalonline/contests and look for "St. Francois County Seal Design Contest." The link to the site will also be available on the county’s website at sfcgov.org. The winner will be chosen by a panel of seven people.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher listed the official rules for the contest:

All entries must be in .png file format.

All entries must be in both color and black and white.

All entries must be accompanied by a signed legal release form.

All entries become the property of St. Francois County and the county retains the right to make alterations as needed. Entries will not be returned.

The judging will be performed by a panel of seven people who are not employed by the county and who will remain anonymous. The entries will be numbered during judging to assure fair treatment to all entrants.

The county has the right to refuse any and all entries.

The decision of the judges will be final.

The winner of the contest will receive a $100 Visa Card as a prize.

Any contestant can enter an unlimited amount of designs for the contest.

During the meeting, Gallaher was asked if there were any parameters for the seal's redesign.

“No,” he said. “The judges will decide. I will ask the judges to look for any hidden messages.”

Gallaher has previously said that he does not want the county to pay for a county seal design. He designed the current seal in 2018.

"...It was a rush deal way back when, I had two days for the public to come up with a seal and my design is proof positive that I am not artistically inclined," he said. "I agree that we need something new. I offered several times that if someone wanted to redesign that seal to let us see what you have.”

Gallaher also stated in a previous meeting that he would prefer to have the current symbols reused in some fashion, with an addition.

“I would like to add an element to the seal,” he said. “We are the Parkland and I would like for the seal to include some symbol about parks.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

