Newly elected, re-elected, appointed, and current members serving on the St. Francois County Extension Council were recognized during the organization’s 2023 Annual Meeting and Banquet held March 7 at Long Memorial Hall in Farmington.

Approximately 40 people attended the meeting/banquet that began with the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, introductions, and invocation, followed by dinner. Emceeing the event were District 1 Chairman Jim Howard and Kendra Graham, field specialist in livestock for St. Francois County’s University of Missouri Extension.

University of Missouri county extension councils, made up of elected, appointed and delegated citizens in Missouri’s 114 counties, help guide local educational programming. The members are partners in the educational process, from needs assessment through program implementation and evaluation of outcomes. The extension council works with regional specialists to provide the county educational program, manage finances of local extension operations, provide personnel to carry out extension activities and elect and organize the local extension council.

Prior to leading the 2023-2024 St. Francois County Extension Council members in their oath of office, St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler said, “One of my duties as county clerk is swearing in boards around the county. It's always a pleasure being here. It gives me the chance to enjoy some good food and good company. Now, first I want to thank you all for serving. It is so tough to get people to serve. I've been involved in the chamber, the Lions Club, the Elks, and different organizations here, like the city council.

“There's so much other stuff going on, and you could just say ‘no,’ and you didn't, and we appreciate that. This isn't a long swearing in or anything, but the commitment that you make when you say, ‘I want to make a difference,’ is significant. As a citizen of this community, I think it's important that we have people step up and say, ‘I want to make a difference, and I will serve so that things are better in this community, in the ag community, so that our children have a better future in this area.”

The new board consists of Jim Howard, District 1; Ryan Aubuchon, District II; Harold Gallaher, county commissioner; Dolores Howard, re-elected council member, District I; Keith Schweigert, District I; Nathan Peterson, re-elected council member, District II; Matt Pigg, Farm Bureau; Jay Scruggs, re-elected council member, District I; Amanda Stegall, newly-elected council member, 4-H Council; Misty Castleberry, newly-elected council member, District I; Eric Davis, newly-elected council member, District 1; Chris Spurgin, newly-elected council member, District II; Savannah Newhouse, newly-appointed council member, MFA; Isabelle Owens, newly-appointed council member, youth representative; and Peggy Trousdale, newly-appointed council member, 4-H Council.

Retiring council members recognized during the program were Rob Carrow, District II; Shea Davis, District I; Tom Heberlie, Cattlemen; Erin Sullivan, District 1; and Robert Sullivan, District 1.

Graham recognized the Philip and Sara Falch family of Farmington who were among families honored during the 65th annual Missouri Farm Family Day held Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Falch family was selected as the St. Francois County Missouri Farm Family by the University of Missouri Extension and Farm Bureau. The family includes Lane, 18, Levi, 3, and Luke, 2.

Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

The Falch family operates a 54-acre sheep farm south of Farmington. Lane is a member of Bear Creek Kidz 4-H and Farmington FFA. He shows sheep at the St. Francois County Fair and nationally. Lane has held multiple offices in Bear Creek Kidz 4-H, as well as the office of vice-president for multiple years at the Junior American Shropshire Association. Lane is currently a student in the Ag Scholars Program at Missouri State University-Columbia.

Graham recognized the farms of August and Florence Guggenberger and Richard and Karen Worley as Missouri Century Farm Club members for 2022. The Missouri Century Farm program’s history dates back to 1976 because of the Missouri Committee for Agriculture that was co-chaired by James B. Boillot, director, Missouri Department of Agriculture; and Elmer R. Kiehl, dean of the College of Agriculture, University of Missouri.

The committee’s purpose was to organize the American Revolution Bicentennial celebration in Missouri. One activity that was initiated by the committee was the Centennial Farm project, which awarded certificates to persons owning farms that had been in the same family for 100 years or more. Interest in the program continued after 1976.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and University of Missouri Extension planned a 10-year update in 1986 called the Century Farm program. This program has been sustained as a yearly event, with more than 100 farms recognized each year. In 2008, the Missouri Farm Bureau became a program co-sponsor.

Richard Worley finished out the program with a PowerPoint presentation about the history of his family’s farm.

The evening’s program concluded with closing remarks by Howard.