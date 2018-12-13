SFC Health Center's WIC contract extended

The St. Francois County Health Center WIC agency announced that a contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was signed to continue to provide WIC services for federal fiscal year 2019. Under the terms of the contract, the St. Francois County Health Center WIC will be able to serve 1800, or more, persons eligible for WIC every month.
Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a special supplemental nutrition program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their 5th birthday based on nutritional risk and income eligibility. The primary services provided are health screening, risk assessment, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding promotion and referrals to health care.
Nutritious supplemental food is provided at no cost to participants. To be eligible for WIC, applicants must have an income of less than or equal to 185 percent of the poverty level (income guidelines below) and be determined by a health professional to be at nutritional risk. Migrant families are also eligible.
WIC supplemental food packages are specially chosen to provide foods high in protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. Eligible women and children receive fortified milk and cheese, eggs, whole grain bread products and hot or cold cereals, 100 percent fruit juices and fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables.
The WIC program recommends breastfeeding, provides breast-feeding support, baby foods and infant cereal. For women who cannot or choose not to breastfeed, infants may receive supplemental iron fortified formula. WIC participants obtain their foods by redeeming food checks for specific items at local grocery stores and pharmacies.
Studies confirm that pregnant women who enroll in WIC during the early months of pregnancy have fewer low birth weight babies, experience fewer infant deaths, see the doctor earlier in pregnancy, and eat healthier.
WIC is administered in St. Francois County by the St. Francois County Health Center WIC office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. two Mondays a month. Persons interested in applying or who need more information should contact the St. Francois County Health Center WIC office at 573-431-1947. WIC clinics are offered at 1025 West Main Street, Park Hills, MO 63601.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
