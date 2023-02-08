The annual Highway Administrator’s Report was given during the Jan. 24, St. Francois County Commission meeting by John Gross, highway administrator for the county’s road and bridge department. Much of his report centered on paving, striping, bridge construction and repair projects completed last year by the department.

The commissioners were present at the meeting, excluding Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher. Chairing the meeting in his absence was District 2 Commissioner David Kater.

“By state statute, the highway administrator is supposed to give an annual report, but this statute was established back in 1973,” Gross said. “So now the budget is all online. Everybody has the transparency to be able to see exactly what we spend on a project. This really just highlights some of the bigger things going on in the county.”

Paving projectsPaving projects completed were Silver Springs Road, at a cost of $160,702.79; Pendleton Road, $513,646.37; Old Coffman Road, $190,987.97; Coffman Road, $239,427.56; Knob Lick Road, $389,567.08; Flat River Road, $189,228.39; and Bray Road, $156,212.89 for a subtotal of $1,839,772.70. With the additional cost of $430,000 for asphalt repair performed by the road and bridge crew, the seven projects cost a total of $2,269,772.70.

According to Gross, $1.6 million has been budgeted for paving projects in 2023 that will include contracted overlay, repairs made by the road and bridge department, and new construction or widening.

“In 2022, the road and bridge department striped 99 miles of primary routes with a solid double yellow line,” he said.

New equipmentNew equipment to be purchased in 2023 include a Western Star 4700 tandem dump truck for $180,000 and a new two-wheel drive John Deere 6110M tractor with a Tiger Boom mower for a total of $154,534.

Regarding the purchase of the Western Star dump truck, Gross said, “We had approval from the commission in the fall of ’21 to purchase this, and this truck will be built in the fall of ’23. We probably won’t see it until ’24.”

Bridge projectsBridge projects constructed in-house last year by road and bridge using reclaimed beams included the Old Fredericktown low water structure and the Primrose low water structure. The Old Fredericktown Bridge (also known as the Feezor Road Bridge) that spans Wolf Creek was built by Brockmiller Construction.

“We are starting — it’s under construction right now —the Old Jackson Bridge, south of Libertyville, which will be built by the road and bridge crew,” Gross said. “This will be a two-span bridge with the reclaimed beams. I know there’s been a lot of talk about the Berry Road project. It is designed. There are a few extra hurdles now since we were awarded the cost-share grant that the engineering firm has got to get cleared up. The commission doesn’t even have their program agreements yet, which maybe you guys will see at the end of January, the beginning of February, through MoDOT.

“Then we had the Sand Creek project. This was a BRO (Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation) project with an 80/20 match. This was the last one in the state under the old BRO agreements before MoDOT combined their BRO/BFP program with an 89/11 match. The Silver Springs and King School [project] is under that new program and is currently being programmed where the county is responsible for the 11%. That can be cash money, or it can be soft match credit, but with the amount of soft match credit we have currently and the approximately $680,000 in soft match credit that we will receive from the Feezor Bridge, we’ll have more than enough to take care of any program bridge and sell some to other counties.”

2023 bridge projects

Bridge projects planned for 2023 include replacing the Old Jackson Bridge using reclaimed beams for its completion; Aulsbury Chapel Road, to be built in-house with new beams and capturing soft match credit for other projects; and building a culvert at Korber Road, which is off Highway H and is the back entrance to Engler Park.

“Depending on just how much of our soft match that we can get sold this year, we will be doing the Cedar Run Bridge, which is actually a low water,” Gross said. “It’s not eligible for any funding through BRO. That would just have to be funded by the county or with the sale of the soft match credit. We won’t receive any soft match. We can’t use any BRO funding, so this low water will be the full responsibility of the county to fund it.”

Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland interjected, saying, “If we use reclaimed beams on a project, we cannot capture soft match credit.”

North Salt Shed

Another in-house project Gross mentioned during his presentation was the 2,500-ton capacity North Salt Shed.

“That building was completed in the fall of the year, and in July, we had a windstorm come through, and it took off the front two-thirds of the tarp, which was replaced by insurance,” he said. “So, it is now back covered and very much usable.”

Expansion work

Gross reported that expansion work had been completed at the Road and Bridge Department headquarters located at 1640 Woodlawn Drive. The project included the addition of three bays and a more than 3,000-foot addition built by Brockmiller Construction using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

“The work is completed,” he said. “We’re still holding a little bit of retainage right now. We have a few things that we need to get buttoned up, and once that’s done, that project will be complete.”

Deficient bridges

Gross next went over a list of St. Francois County bridges that MoDOT deemed to be deficient in 2022.

“Not all of these bridges are owned by St. Francois County, but this is the list,” he said. “If you look through here, we have Silver Springs Road (constructed in 1960). That is a programmed bridge for 2023. We’ve already entered into a contract with MoDOT, and that will be an 89/11 match. The first Old Cadet Road [on the list] is all the way at the very end of Old Cadet Road (constructed in 1940), where it meets Washington County. That bridge is not programmed. It will be something that we put on our radar to rebuild in-house. The second one was on the deficient list, and MoDOT hasn’t updated this list at all. That one was proof loaded in ‘21. So, what that means, through the engineering firm, if you can prove that the bridge will hold a certain amount of weight, they will load it at 75% of that, that you can put on it.

“So, we took a loaded tandem with our trailer and excavator — now, this was kind of a risk — and we set 46,000 pounds on this bridge. It has to meet a certain deflection, which it met. So, now we have that bridge rated. The third one on Old Cadet Road is not going to be eligible for full funding. It’s got some issues with the footings, which we can repair in-house. Aulsbury Chapel [Road] (constructed in 1945) will be replaced in ’23 by the road and bridge crew. Sand Creek (constructed in 1906) is currently being programmed through the MoDOT BRO, an 80/20 match. Buisek [Road] (constructed in 1935) was replaced by the road and bridge crew with new beams in ’21. Old Jackson Road (constructed in 1930) is currently under construction by the road and bridge crew. Feezor Road (constructed in 2022) was replaced in ’22 by Brockmiller.

According to Gross, the Gallatin Drive wooden bridge that crosses the dam at Iron Mountain Lake — built in 1954 — is also being replaced, but not with another wooden bridge.

“Gallatin Drive (constructed in 1954) is the dam at Iron Mountain Lake,” he said. “Now, that is not a Road and Bridge-owned bridge, but that is something that MoDOT comes and inspects since it’s in the county. About two weeks ago, we learned that they will be getting their bridge in Iron Mountain [Lake]. We will be facilitating a soft match trade with them at some point when they have their estimate. One of the counties in the Southeast District had to back out, so that plumbed Iron Mountain Lake up.”

Moving to the western part of the county, Gross said, “King School Road (constructed in 1930) is currently programmed with an 89/11 match. East Street (constructed in 1900) — that’s over in the city of Leadwood — is not owned, again, by St. Francois County — but it is inspected by MoDOT. That was about two down the list from the Iron Mountain [Lake project]. It is definitely on MoDOT’s radar to be replaced. Then we have Old Route 8 (constructed in 1950), which is just west of the West County School District. That was our third choice to be replaced with Silver Springs and King School, so that is on MoDOT’s call for [a] project as well.”

No plans

There are currently no plans to replace the King’s Road bridge on Old Route 32, which was built in 1924.

“With the new BRO system, we do not receive a yearly allocation like we used to, based off of the square feet of deficient bridges,” Gross said. “If we are ever to replace that, either we’re going to have to put it on MoDOT’s on-call list or we’ll have to replace it in-house. If we were to tear it down, we may find an issue like we have on Berry (Road) right now. It has a three-ton limit on cars and four-wheelers that cross it.”

While noting that the list of deficient bridges in St. Francois County was significant, there are only three county-owned bridges that remain deficient.

“So that list has shrunk dramatically,” he said. “We will now start focusing some attention on overlaying roads and some low-water crossings that need to have bridges constructed over them.”