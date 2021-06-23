 Skip to main content
SFC ROTARY CIRCUS COMES TO TOWN
SFC ROTARY CIRCUS COMES TO TOWN

SFC ROTARY CIRCUS COMES TO TOWN
Mark Marberry

The St. Francois County Rotary Club-sponsored Culpepper and Merriweather Circus brought fun, laughter and excitement Sunday and Monday to Farmington's Engler Park.

Kids of all ages enjoyed the performances that also served as a fundraiser for the St. Francois County Rotary Club.

