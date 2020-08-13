SFCBDD backpack program a success despite pandemic

Despite the highly unusual conditions under which children across the nation are returning to school this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Farmington-based St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled (SFCBDD) has successfully completed its sixth year of distributing back to school supplies and other items to eligible children through its backpack program.
“It’s pretty exciting because it grows every year,” said Sheri Mason, SFCBDD service and special events coordinator. “We started the first year with 20 kids that we helped send back to school with supplies. This year we sent 66 back, so we’re really proud of that.
“When I first started this, I contacted anyone I could that sold school supplies to see if they would want to donate some to us. Then, as it has grown, I’ve contacted resale shops to find things like clothing vouchers to help the kids, get haircuts — everything that can make them feel their very best on their first day of school.”
According to Mason, this year’s backpacks contained much more than school supplies.
“I thought with the pandemic this year, that a great thing to add would be hygiene products for the kids, so I contacted some places about that.,” Mason said. “We put in toothpaste and toothbrushes, hand sanitizer and small medical kits. We also added cut and sewn quilted masks for each of the kids that were generously donated to us. The masks had lots of cute prints on them like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and things like that. We were also able to add clothing vouchers from the resale shops throughout our county, along with vouchers for haircuts. It was exciting to be able to put so many things in the backpacks to be able to help the kids get the best start that they can back to school.”
Asked who is eligible to participate in the program, Mason said, “A lot of the kids who receive backpacks get services through SFCBDD in one way or the other, but they don’t have to in order to qualify for this program. It’s for anyone in St. Francois County if they have a family member with a disability or if they’re a family in need.”
Mason noted that the pandemic made pulling off this year’s backpack program quite a bit more challenging than usual.
“We usually have one of our big donors bring in school supplies and several of us put them together, along with our donors, in our multipurpose room,” she said, “but we weren’t able to do that this year. No one is allowed in our office because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19. This year I put them together in my office, so we just had to be in little parts and lots of stacking. But we made it work and our donors are still fantastic and helped us out in any way they could.
“Another way the pandemic impacted us was in the way we distributed them. We usually have a lot of families come here to our office to pick them up. It’s so exciting to get to see how the kids have grown and the look of excitement on their faces when they get their backpacks and stuff to go back to school. They want to open them immediately and look at everything they have and then start to use them. Usually ‘mom’ says, ‘Now, save those for school!’ The parents who picked the backpacks up this year chose not to bring their children. We’re delivering most of them to people’s porches. So, we’re not able to see the kids like we wish we could, but we’re doing the best we can in the middle of a pandemic just like everybody else.”
Mason believes that SFCBDD is an unsung hero in the community that’s working — often behind the scenes — to help those with developmental disabilities in the county.
“There are so many exciting things that go on here that people don’t know about,” she said. “I attend a lot of IP meetings in the elementary schools and high school. Many parents who have a child with disabilities get nervous as their child nears the end of their school career. ‘What’s out there? What can we get for our child?’ It’s really helpful to them to know that there are lots of assistance — whether it’s needed in the home, whether it’s needed with the job, whether it’s needed to keep them socializing with friends and be active. Whatever they need, there’s a lot of things going on in this community. We provide service coordination to St. Francois County citizens found to be eligible for developmental services through the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health/Division of Developmental Disabilities.
“We assist children and adults in our county in a variety of ways and programs, depending on the individual or family needs. We also have residential services, community services, job services, on-site day habilitation, young men and women’s groups, and Special Olympics Programs. We have activities and day trips throughout the year. Our backpack program continues to grow every year as well as our Thanksgiving Meals Program. We have such a great community full of wonderful businesses that donate to our programs. We couldn’t do it without them.”
This year’s backpack program received donations from Mineral Area Office Supply, Menards, Great Mines Dental, Parkland Health Mart, Cutt-N-Sew Quilt Shop, Buckman Laboratories, Farmington Great Clips, Encore Resale Shop, Dress 2 Impress, Mineral Area Ministerial Alliance, MaMa’s Thrift Store, and Helping Hands Ministries.
For more information about services provided by SFCBDD, call 573-756-0595 or visit its website at stfrancoiscountyboard.org.
