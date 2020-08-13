SFCBDD backpack program a success despite pandemic

Asked who is eligible to participate in the program, Mason said, “A lot of the kids who receive backpacks get services through SFCBDD in one way or the other, but they don’t have to in order to qualify for this program. It’s for anyone in St. Francois County if they have a family member with a disability or if they’re a family in need.”

Mason noted that the pandemic made pulling off this year’s backpack program quite a bit more challenging than usual.

“We usually have one of our big donors bring in school supplies and several of us put them together, along with our donors, in our multipurpose room,” she said, “but we weren’t able to do that this year. No one is allowed in our office because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19. This year I put them together in my office, so we just had to be in little parts and lots of stacking. But we made it work and our donors are still fantastic and helped us out in any way they could.