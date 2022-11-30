'Share the Harvest' this Christmas season

With rifle deer season wrapping up and the holiday season coming, there is a program that the Missouri Department of Conservation has called Share the Harvest. The program is set up to help deer hunters donate their surplus venison to the needy. This program is driven by the Conservation Federation of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Donating is easy. Take your deer to an approved meat processor. Let them know how much of the meat you would like to donate. They will handle it from there. If you are donating from a county that is in the CWD Management zone, it must have the CWD testing done prior to donation. St Francis County, as well as many other counties, are on that list. The nearest processor that can accept deer from our county is Oberle Meats in Ste Genevieve County.

This program helps feed hundreds of families in the state that might not be able to have enough to eat through the holiday season. Believe it or not, Missouri has a big homeless and hunger problem. Use the opportunity to do something good for someone less fortunate than yourself. This is also a good time to support local pantries they are also more in need this time of year than they normally are.

Coming in a few weeks, Missouri will have its antlerless portion of rifle season. That means you can pay $7 to buy a tag or two and have the ability to donate enough meat to feed a family for winter. There are many programs in the state that feed thousands of people throughout the state. In the St. Louis area alone, there is a program that feeds around 200,000 thousand families throughout the year. Can you imagine you can be a big part of helping a young child not go hungry this holiday season and into next year?

This program is sponsored by MDC, Shelter Insurance, Bass Pro Shops, Gateway Chapter Safari Club International, Missouri Chapter of National Wild Turkey Federation, Midway USA INC, and the Conservation Federation Of Missouri. They cover all of the fees that are involved with processing the meat as well as the distribution to the needy.

The counties in the CWD management zones are Adair, Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jefferson, Knox, Laclede, Linn, Macon, McDonald, Mercer, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Ripley, St Charles, St Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Vernon, Warren, and Washington. You must ensure you have your testing documentation to donate your meat from these counties at the required donation stations.

You can make financial donations to the program with a check made to share the harvest. The address is Share the Harvest 728 W. Main St., Jefferson City, MO 65101. If you can find it heart to donate, I’m sure you can make someone’s holiday season much better than it would have been without your donation.