Share your love for state parks with gift card special

Share your love for state parks with gift card special

Anyone purchasing a Missouri State Parks gift card valued at $75 or more during the month of December will receive a free $25 gift card. Gift cards sold prior to Dec. 1 are not eligible for the promotion.

 Missouri State Parks

Missouri State Parks enthusiasts can share their love for state parks and historic sites by taking advantage of the December gift card special.

During the month of December, when purchasing a Missouri State Parks gift card valued at $75 or more, the purchaser will receive a free $25 gift card. Gift card sales prior to Dec. 1 are not eligible for the promotion.

A Missouri State Parks gift card is a great holiday gift for someone who enjoys visiting Missouri state parks and historic sites and can be used for reserving a campsite or purchasing state park merchandise.

This offer can only be found online and is for Missouri State Parks gift cards only. To guarantee delivery by Christmas, the gift cards must be ordered by Friday, Dec. 10. Gift cards must be mailed to the address on the customer account. Promotional gift cards are mailed separately from purchase.

For more information or to purchase a gift card, visit https://bit.ly/3EWtbMB. For more holiday gift ideas, visit www.icampmo.com and select “Merchandise.”

People are also reading…

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

