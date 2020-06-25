Sheltered workshop serving the handicapped

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story/photo originally appeared in the June 12, 1980 issue of the Farmington Press. – Editor

Ruthie takes her time with each of the small pieces she carefully assembles. She takes her work very seriously, even though the task doesn’t seem especially difficult or one most people would consider challenging or interesting. In fact, most of us might use words like ‘boring,’ ‘uninspiring,’ or ‘mechanical’ to describe Ruthie’s work. But Ruthie is very proud of her work and equally proud to be a part of the Missouri Community Improvement Industries, Inc. Sheltered Workshop in Flat River.

The Missouri Community Improvement Industries, Inc. was founded in May of 1975 and began production in August of the same year. The main goal of M.C.I.I. Sheltered Workshop is to provide a safe and meaningful place of employment for handicapped workers.

Although M.C.I.I. is a not-for-profit business, the Sheltered Workshop is organized and managed along the same lines of any regular industrial enterprise. M.C.I.I. is responsible for meeting O.S.H.A. regulations providing for Workman’s Compensation Insurance and most of the other standard procedures and guidelines set forth by the state and federal government. But unlike private industry, employees are subject to one stringent pre-employment requirement.