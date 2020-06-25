Sheltered workshop serving the handicapped

This story/photo originally appeared in the June 12, 1980 issue of the Farmington Press. – Editor
Ruthie takes her time with each of the small pieces she carefully assembles. She takes her work very seriously, even though the task doesn’t seem especially difficult or one most people would consider challenging or interesting. In fact, most of us might use words like ‘boring,’ ‘uninspiring,’ or ‘mechanical’ to describe Ruthie’s work. But Ruthie is very proud of her work and equally proud to be a part of the Missouri Community Improvement Industries, Inc. Sheltered Workshop in Flat River.
The Missouri Community Improvement Industries, Inc. was founded in May of 1975 and began production in August of the same year. The main goal of M.C.I.I. Sheltered Workshop is to provide a safe and meaningful place of employment for handicapped workers.
Although M.C.I.I. is a not-for-profit business, the Sheltered Workshop is organized and managed along the same lines of any regular industrial enterprise. M.C.I.I. is responsible for meeting O.S.H.A. regulations providing for Workman’s Compensation Insurance and most of the other standard procedures and guidelines set forth by the state and federal government. But unlike private industry, employees are subject to one stringent pre-employment requirement.
Before any person can be employed by M.C.I.I. the Missouri Department of vocational Rehabilitation must certify that particular individual as mentally or physically handicapped.
Bob Barron, manager of M.C.I.I., has directed the program for the past five years. During that time the workshop has tried to grow not only in terms of size and productivity but also in scope.
In 1975, the Sheltered Workshop opened its doors with a total staff population of 16 men and women. Today, there are 30 full-time production workers divided into two shifts and three full-time staff supervisors and one part-time supervisor.
The workshop employs men and women who live in a four-county radius. Handicapped workers come from Iron, Madison, Washington and St. Francois counties. The degree and type of handicap differ radically among the workers. “We have people suffering from mental retardation, Down’s syndrome, and a number of other physical and mental handicaps,” said Bob Barron.
M.C.I.I. works in conjunction with local, state and out-of-state industry to provide a readily available source of labor for which there is no comparable outside source. In many instances, the employees at the sheltered workshop perform tasks that cannot be duplicated by machines and at the same time require intricate manual operations not commonly found in the normal production line.
Barron is quick to point out that “the workshop does not take production out of the line” nor does the workshop compete with private industrial concerns.
The bulk of the work done at M.C.I.I. consists of moderately intricate manual labor. Employees sort, separate and inspect a wide variety of items including packing cartons, boxes, box dividers, packages and other products. Folding, assembling, labeling, and applying stickers on products account for a large portion of the remaining work.
Employees are paid wages, and most receive supplementary income payments through the Social Security Administration according to Barron. Although the workshop receives no funds directly for the workers, the state does compensate M.C.I.I. $4 a day per shift for each of the employees.
Barron explained that those monies are for “supervising personnel.” The Employees also have transportation monies allotted through Title XX provisions. However, all other operating expenses and payroll money is generated by the workshop shelter.
M.C.I.I. differs from many of the other 80-odd sheltered workshops in Missouri because it receives no local tax support. “All the counties around this area, [except ones serviced by M.C.I.I.] have a one or two mill tax used to support group homes, sheltered workshops and special programs for the handicapped people.”
The goal of the program, says Barron, is to “develop the employee [to a point] where they can go into private industry. And that’s a slow and tedious process.”
“Everybody,” added Barron, “can do something, if you can find them the job to do. I have yet to see a handicapped person who couldn’t do some kind of job — it’s finding out what kind of job they do best.”
The workshop is currently housed in a building rented from the city of Flat River. The city charges M.C.I.I. an obligatory rental fee of one dollar per year for the facility.
Barron hopes that one day the workshop can be housed in a newer and expanded building. But, for the time being, he is pleased with the arrangement the city has provided. And so is Ruthie.
