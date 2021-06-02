Shoe factor drive solicitation to meet for breakfast

This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 2, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Committees in charge of the proposed Trimfoot Shoe Factory solicitation have high hopes of raising the number of lots sold to a large figure by this evening, basking their hopes upon the fact that the committees will meet at a local restaurant at seven o’clock this morning for an early breakfast after which they will spend the entire morning in an intensive drive for additional pledges.
Volunteers for the solicitation drive this morning are invited to participate. Off your assistance to the first team you meet.
A meeting of the solicitation committee was held at the farm home of R.L. Cottam Monday evening of this week and the meeting proved to be one of the most enthusiastic yet held. Prospect cards were rad and assigned to the various teams. The number of excellent prospects showed clearly that the drive can be a success if they are all called upon and the matter explained to them.
Up until Wednesday afternoon of this week actual pledges for 122 lots had been turned in, equivalent to $30,500. While this is far short of the $100,000 which is necessary, the committee feels that that they have made a fine start. Each lot sold helps to sell another and the proposition is gathering strength each day.
Many business houses have not yet been called upon, or rather the business heads were out when the committee made their call. Other excellent prospects have asked for a little time in which to make arrangements for raising the money before making their actual commitment. The big hope, however, is the number of private individuals who are buying lots from a combined desire to help the community, and also as an excellent investment. Thus far no one has ever lost money by investing it in Farmington real estate, and the committee feels that private individuals from all parts of the county are excellent prospects for lot sales.
Because only two weeks’ time remain before the drive is closed, the committee issues an urgent plea for those who have not turned in their pledges to do so as quickly as possible. Don’t wait for the solicitation team to call upon you. Just drop into factory headquarters in the new building directly across the street from the Ben Franklin Store, and R.L. Cottam, head of the drive, will handle your subscription.
The factory headquarters have been moved to the new building in order to make room for two beautiful window displays which have been made by the Trimfoot Company. The displays consist of shoes and foot appliances manufactured by the Trimfoot Company. Your inspection of them is invited. A model of the proposed factory building is also on display in the lobby of the United Bank of Farmington and is well worth your attention.
The following is Farmington’s Roll of Honor, consisting of those individuals and firms whose pledges have already been received: Mrs. F.J. Kerlagon, George Herzog, B.T. Gentges, Giessing Milling Co., St. Francois Motor Co., L.B. Coghill, Ozarks Federal S.& L. Ass’n., B.E. Sheets, R.D. Cottam, Dr. Charles E. Pickett, Raymond Roberts, Cecil W. Roberts, John M. Roberts, F.X. Stoll, Ritz Theatre, Dr. L.M. Stanfield, Fitz Chevrolet Co., Walker & Heck Food Market, P.O. Redden, Fred Schramm, Charley P. Braun, Herman Heck, J.F. Grisham, Klein Grocer Co., John Schafer, H.F. Jennings, Homer Hill, Jack Ryan, J.P. Cayce, William R. Edgar Jr, E.B. Effrein, Tom Isabell, Farmington Milling Co., Rozier Store Co., Herbert Boxdorfer, Frank McCreary, Edna Hughes, D.J. Hughes, Elmer W. Brown, Lang & Bro. Mfg. & Merc. Co, Cleve and Wichman, Harry Denman, Mack F. Denman, L.I. Gray, Paul D. Newman, C.Y. White, F.L. Revoir, Missouri Natural Gas Co., C.E. Benton, Bill DeForest, Fred P. Womack, C.F. Meyer, E.J. Gordon, E.C. Revoir, Ben Lewis, M.C. Spaugh, Frieda Revoir, Leakman Drug Store, Forrest Robinson, B.F. Walthers, Wood’s Drug Store, B.H. Jennkngs, Russell Ryan, J.W. Stevens, Wichman Nash Co., Allie Wright, F.W. Davis, Southeast Mo. Telephone Co., E.K. Stevenson, C.P. Damron, Joe Grandhomme, H.E. Boswell, R.L. Merseal, C.W. Stevenson, Paul J. Clay, Crown Investment Inc., R.L. Boswell, G.E. Shinn, Fate Robers, H.D. Roberts, Fair Department Store, A.A. Farnham, Kirkland’s Ben Franklin Store, B.H. & W. Variety Store, United Bank of Farmington, W.L. Johns, W.T. Coghill, M. Chas, McCarthy, W.M. Harlan and Tucker Truck Line.