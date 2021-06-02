Shoe factor drive solicitation to meet for breakfast

This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 2, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Committees in charge of the proposed Trimfoot Shoe Factory solicitation have high hopes of raising the number of lots sold to a large figure by this evening, basking their hopes upon the fact that the committees will meet at a local restaurant at seven o’clock this morning for an early breakfast after which they will spend the entire morning in an intensive drive for additional pledges.

Volunteers for the solicitation drive this morning are invited to participate. Off your assistance to the first team you meet.

A meeting of the solicitation committee was held at the farm home of R.L. Cottam Monday evening of this week and the meeting proved to be one of the most enthusiastic yet held. Prospect cards were rad and assigned to the various teams. The number of excellent prospects showed clearly that the drive can be a success if they are all called upon and the matter explained to them.

Up until Wednesday afternoon of this week actual pledges for 122 lots had been turned in, equivalent to $30,500. While this is far short of the $100,000 which is necessary, the committee feels that that they have made a fine start. Each lot sold helps to sell another and the proposition is gathering strength each day.