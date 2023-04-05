Are you ready to do some spring cleaning around the house? Do you have old documents stacked up in an office, attic, basement or garage? Would you like to be able to dispose of them at no cost to you? If so, there is a special event coming to Farmington you won't want to miss.

The Shred Truck and Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce are partnering to provide the community with a free shred event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the St. Francois County Courthouse Annex parking lot, 1 W. Liberty St. in Farmington.

Anyone who wants to securely get rid of old documents are invited to participate by dropping by The Shred Truck in the annex parking lot. Bring a maximum of three file-size boxes per household to allow everyone ample opportunity to take advantage of this free shredding event.