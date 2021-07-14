Shrek musical to aid FHS teacher with cancer

Time and time again, the Mineral Area theater community has come to the aide of their brethren. Whether the need was something simple — like making costumes, set building or coming up with extra actors for a large production — or meeting an urgent need in response to an unanticipated occurrence, this community has always been willing to help whenever a need arises.
Now, their help is required to help lighten the financial load of a fellow member of their community, and once again they are rising to the occasion.
Farmington High School, in conjunction with Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, will be presenting three performances of Shrek the Musical, July 15-17 at Farmington's Centene Center, with the proceeds going to help cover the medical expenses of a local teacher in her fight against cancer.
There is a tradition in the theater that “the show must go on!” It doesn’t matter if a costume is torn, a dancer has a broken toe or the lead has come down with the flu. It may be a challenge, but the show must go on.
For Farmington High School theater teacher Diana Mays-Nielson, life presented an almost overwhelming challenge just eight days before opening night of the spring musical, Little Shop of Horrors.
While in the midst of the hustle and bustle of bringing the celebrated musical to the stage, Mays-Nielson found herself, not in the theater, but in a St. Louis hospital where the doctors informed her she had three brain tumors and needed immediate surgery.
Additionally, she received a diagnosis of metastasized carcinoma with a lung primary. Along with the three brain tumors the doctors discovered six more in her brain, one large tumor on her spine, a large tumor in her left lung, a tumor on her ribs, and cancerous cells throughout her lymph nodes.
Despite facing this formidable diagnosis, Mays-Nielson was not going to throw in the towel. She and her students at the theater had worked too hard and too long to let the lights of the theater go dark. So, just like most other great directors, Mays-Nielson was not going to let the show be canceled.
Reaching out the night before surgery to her long-time friend, Kim Zustiak — the theater teacher at Seckman High School in Imperial, Missouri — Mays-Nielson brought her up to speed on the situation and asked her to bring the show home.
“During Diana’s consultation a week and one day before opening night, they told her they were admitting her and that she was going to have brain surgery to remove the tumors,” said Zustiak. “She called me that evening to tell me she was not leaving the hospital and that she was going to have surgery. She then said, “This is what I need.”
Zustiak — along with Farmington High School Choir Director Claire Naes, and Mineral Area College Theater Director Chuck Gallaher — banded together to lead the school’s production through production week and their performance.
“They were doing Little Shop of Horrors and Diana got Chuck and myself, along with Claire, to basically push the show over the finish line,” Zustiak said. “The kids were so warm and inviting. They were happy to have someone to help them, and I told them that doing the show with them was good for me as well because I hadn’t been able to do a show at my school because of Covid.”
While working on Little Shop of Horrors, Zustiak and Naes began discussing the idea to do some type of theater as a fundraiser to benefit Mays-Nielson. But what began as a discussion about doing a cabaret, quickly blossomed into the idea of producing a summer musical.
“Claire and I started talking during Little Shop. We wanted to do something over the summer – maybe a cabaret performance,” Zustiak said. “But throughout Little Shop we began thinking we should do an actual show.”
After spending a Sunday striking the set of Little Shop of Horrors — and based on the success of that show — the two began to collaborate on a theatrical venture to help their sidelined colleague and to fill a void created by the cancellation of Mineral Area College’s theater summer shows.
“After the strike was finished on Sunday, Claire and I went to dinner and said “What show do we want to do?” Zustiak said. “We had our minds made up. We were going to do a full blown musical. We had already started talking about time frames. We found the one week we were both available and started talking about available space, and it just took off from there.”
For most productions, time can be an issue. Typically, it can take longer than a year to plan for a production the size of Shrek. This theatrical event was decided upon over just one dinner. Somewhere between appetizers and desert, Zustiak and Naes created a plan.
“Usually there is a lot of time put into a show before it is even publicized,” Naes said. “We did not do it that way. We started talking about it at the end of March during Little Shop. Then I had spring break to recover from that musical. After that, all of us involved started talking and got the ball rolling. That was in April, so it only took like two months to put together. It usually takes a lot longer, but I think people are really going to like it.”
Although the time frame was shortened, the one thing that remains a constant in the Mineral Area theater community is the sense of family and their devotion to each other. As word began to spread about the play benefiting Mays-Nielson, members of this community immediately showed an interest in doing whatever it took to make sure the show did go on.
“One of the main reasons I got involved with this production was because it was for Diana,” said Sam Gallaher, a Farmington High School alumnus and a member of the Mineral Area Little Theater Guild. “I told them it did not matter what song they wanted me to sing or what role they wanted to give me. I want to help Diana and that is why I am doing this.”
Taking a cue from Mays-Nielson’s playbook, Gallaher said the show has been “very fun so far,” both on stage and behind the curtains, which he pointed out is not always the case.
Gallaher is not the only person who expressed similar sentiments. This production has appeared to bring a spirit of camaraderie out in everyone — performers, technical support, school districts and even businesses.
“We have people from all over,” Naes said. “We have one group from Potosi that carpool together. We have people from Festus and Hillsboro. We even have a person from Ste. Genevieve. We have people who have no association with Diana, who heard about the production on social media, who just came out.”
According to Naes, it’s not just students and former students who are involved, but people from all walks of life and age groups. As word got out, the size of the cast also grew. On opening night, the stage will have, at one point or another, 48 people — and that’s not counting those working behind the scenes.
“I was really surprised, not only by the amount of people, but also the diversity,” Naes said. “We have cast members from 7-years-old to 57 or 58 years old. The diversity is not only in age but in professions as well. We have lawyers, financial advisors, stay-at-home moms, teachers and students. We really do have all types of people from all walks of life.”
The role of Shrek is being played by Isaac Hallock, who many will recognize not from being on stage, but serving as the piano player in many plays and musical events in the area. Typically, found at the keys, word got out that Hallock had a dream part in a musical.
“During Little Shop, I was the piano player,” Hallock said. “After the last show and all the bows were taken, Kim stopped me in the pit and said she heard my dream role was always to play Shrek. I said yes.”
Additionally Hallock said it has been amazing how the play brought about so many different people.
“It makes me feel really good to know we have so much talent in the area,” Hallock said. “We represent several different schools in the area who are usually rivals, but we are working together for a common cause — being supportive and working as a team to help Diana.”
In addition to the newly extended theater family, the Farmington R-7 School District, city of Farmington and Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy have all stepped up to do what was needed to bring this production to the stage.
According to Naes, members of the high school administration really got behind the production and helped where they could.
“[High school principal] Jamie LaMonds was very supportive,” she said. “When I approached her about the idea, she said whatever she could do to help, and when I approached John Bacon and told him what we needed, he said great. They have been graciously supportive of the whole production. From letting us hold auditions, use the Truman Center auditorium, and securing the right to the play, they have really gotten behind us. It is really nice to see the district support one of their own.”
Shrek The Musical will be performed July 15 and 16 at Farmington’s Centene Center, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 7 p.m. The theater will perform a matinee at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17 with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, with all proceeds donated to Diana Mays-Nielson.
A GoFundMe page has also been created at “Her Show Must Go On” for those wanting to make a contribution.
Crew members are Chuck Gallaher, Dawn Fuemmeler, Cassondra Smothers and Faith Smothers, set construction; Cassie Widdows, Emma Spiker, Grace Miller, Kai Peck, Cassondra Smothers, Faith Smothers and Kia Wyatt, stage crew; Todd Mahaney and Addy Allebach, lighting; Brandon Nielson and Dean Friedrich, sound; Juli Kleppe, Heather Alfaro, Kathy Wichman and Kala Loughary, costumes; Heather Alfaro and Kala Loughary, makeup; Mendy Orr, Tiffany Gallaher, Deb Dunnegan and Kory Kleppe, publicity.
Pit band members are Claire Naes, Kathryn Gerhard, Mari Porter, Bob Monks, Aiyanna Luffy, Kurt Bauche, Eddie Mitkos, Elliot Naes, Regina Brown-Vaughn, Amanda Dement, Jonah Hagerty and Will Fletcher.
Cast members are Isaac Hallock – Shrek; Sondra Kekec – Fiona; Chase Glore – Donkey; Joshua Politte – Lord Farquaad; Chloe Austin – Humpty Dumpty; Phillip Austin, Little Shrek, Ensemble; Ted Barnhouse – Papa Ogre, Ensemble; Eloise Burd – Ensemble; Tierce Carmody – Guard, Knight, Dwarf, Ensemble; Tierce Carmody – Guard, Knight, Dwarf, Ensemble; Dawn Fuemmeler – Mama Bear, Duloc Singer, Rat Dancer; Tiffany Gallaher – Mama Ogre, Dragon Puppeteer, Ensemble; Sam Gallaher – Little Pig, Duloc Singer, Knight, Rat Dancer; Joseph Govero – Guard, Ensemble; Justin Gratton – Guard, Pied Piper, Ensemble; Zabien Gusman – Pinocchio, Ensemble; Jersey Hagerty – Young Fiona, Rat Dancer; Abigail Hallock – Wicket Witch, Bluebird, Blind Mouse, Ensemble; Eli Hallock – Elf, Duloc Singer; Ryan Johnson – Guard, Ensemble; Tucker Juliette – Little Pig, Knight, Rat Dancer; Cadence Kekec – Ensemble; Trenton Kelley – Ensemble; Juli Kleppe – Queen Lillian, Ensemble; Kory Kleppe – Thelonius; Van Kleppe – Big Bad Wolf, Duloc Singer, Knight, Rat Dancer; Elizabeth Lessner, Ensemble; Syr Charles Lyons – Captain of the Guards; Pam Marler – Dragon Puppeteer, Ensemble; Katie Orr – Sugar Plum Fairy, Duloc Singer, Rat Dancer, Blind Mouse; August Palmer – Little Pig, Duloc Singer, Rat Dancer, Ensemble; Robert Price – Duloc Singer, Rat Dancer, Ensemble; Cori Proctor – White Rabbit, Duloc Singer, Rat Dancer; Amanda Ropers – Baby Bear, Ensemble; Lyn Ruess – Fairy Godmother; Chaz Seitz – Gingy; Parker Shinn – Guard, Bishop, Ensemble; Aubrianne Singer – Teen Fiona, Dragon, Rat Dancer, Ensemble; Emma Spiker – Ensemble; Jennifer Stokes – Dragon Puppeteer, Ensemble; Machealyn Stokes – Ensemble; Reese Stokes – Ensemble; Sandra Szendrey – Duloc Greeter, Dragon Puppeteer, Ensemble; Jackson Umfleet – Peter Pan, Rat Dancer; Vivian Welker – Ugly Duckling; Brian Womble – King Harold, Papa Bear; Ellie Womble – Duloc Singer, Dragon Puppeteer, Ensemble; Sophie Yilmaz – Duloc Singer, Rat Dancer, Blind Mouse, Ensemble; Connor Zustiak – Mad Hatter, Duloc Singer, Rat Dancer
