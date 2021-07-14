Shrek musical to aid FHS teacher with cancer

The role of Shrek is being played by Isaac Hallock, who many will recognize not from being on stage, but serving as the piano player in many plays and musical events in the area. Typically, found at the keys, word got out that Hallock had a dream part in a musical.

“During Little Shop, I was the piano player,” Hallock said. “After the last show and all the bows were taken, Kim stopped me in the pit and said she heard my dream role was always to play Shrek. I said yes.”

Additionally Hallock said it has been amazing how the play brought about so many different people.

“It makes me feel really good to know we have so much talent in the area,” Hallock said. “We represent several different schools in the area who are usually rivals, but we are working together for a common cause — being supportive and working as a team to help Diana.”

In addition to the newly extended theater family, the Farmington R-7 School District, city of Farmington and Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy have all stepped up to do what was needed to bring this production to the stage.

According to Naes, members of the high school administration really got behind the production and helped where they could.