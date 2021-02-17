Sign of the times

"For the downtown to work for Farmington, you have to let it live, you have to do some changing. You have to let it participate in the life of the town. What we were trying to do is find that sweet spot between never letting it change and letting it just go garish. It was never intended to be something that would never allow any change to happen downtown. We just wanted the change to be reviewed by some people that had some taste.”

Steve Sloup, president and CEO of Ozark’s Federal Savings and Loan, addressed the city council about the proposed ordinance.

"Earlier in the year, we went to the historic committee and asked for a digital sign, which we tried to present in a tasteful manner. We were denied that and we accepted that. That’s part of the process we go through.

“I looked back at the letter we got saying we were denied. The verbiage was ‘the committee felt that the signage did not fit into the character of downtown.’ I kept looking at that word ‘felt.’ That’s how you perceive things. That can change. Now we are talking about putting something final into a ruling. When you do that, you take away that opportunity for that perception to change.”

Sloup reiterated his concerned about the finality of approving an ordinance banning the signs.