Silver anniversary for Kiwanians

The annual Missouri Kiwanis invitational golf tournament will be held at the country club at Columbia on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The convention is to be held at the Lafayette Hotel in Little Rock Sept. 12-14 with Gov. DeWalle presiding. The featured address will be Sept. 14 by Dr. Carl S. Winters entitied, “The Kiwanis Glory Road.” The mid-winter conference has been set for Jan. 16-17, 1971 at Cape Girardeau.

John G. (Jack) Hirsch will succeed Vinton G. Johnson as president of the Farmington club on Oct. 1. The Kiwanis International administrative them for 1970-71 will be to “Improve the Quality of Life.” Clayton Osman will succeed Hirsch as first vice-president.

LeRoy Hoffman of St. Clair will be the new lieutenant-governor for 1970-71 of Division 10 which includes the Kiwanis clubs of Bismarck, Desloge, Farmington, Ft. Leonard Wood, Rolla, St. Clair, St. James, Salem and Sullivan. In July, the Farmington club received a score of 96 to edge out Bismarck for top place in the division by one point. Retiring lieutenant-governor Supt. Ronald C. Evans is a member and past president of the club at Bismarck.

Success of Kiwanis programs in Farmington each year, said Stoll, is based upon the work of the men who are members at the time. “At the beginning of our 26th year,” Stoll said, “we must remember and thank all former members for their years of activity and devotion to Kiwanis work with boys and girls and with the needy children in the community.”

