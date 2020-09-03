Silver anniversary for Kiwanians

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Sept. 3, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The Silver Anniversary banquet of the Kiwanis Club of Farmington was scheduled for last evening at the Empire Club, after the newspaper had gone to press.
The Sept. 2 Ladies’ Night dinner included reservations not only by members of the Farmington club, but also by Kiwanians and their wives from the Kiwanis clubs of Bismarck and Desloge.
The dinner was to climax the club’s 25th year at the county seat after its founding on July 20, 1945, its first meeting on Aug. 8, 1945, and the receipt of its charter from Kiwanis International on Sept. 19, 1945. The club reached its official 25th birthday on July 20, 1970, the anniversary of its permanent organization.
All members of the Farmington club as well as former members have aided in making the Kiwanis group the active civic club it has been the past quarter of a century, said Francis X. Stoll, the 2950 president. Stoll is the only charter member with a perfect attendance record since the club was founded.
Gov. R.J. (Dick) DeWalle of St. Louis was selected as guest speaker. DeWalle, head of the Kiwanis clubs in the Missouri-Arkansas district, was division lieutenant-governor in 1959 and made official visits to the county seat club that year.
The annual Missouri Kiwanis invitational golf tournament will be held at the country club at Columbia on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The convention is to be held at the Lafayette Hotel in Little Rock Sept. 12-14 with Gov. DeWalle presiding. The featured address will be Sept. 14 by Dr. Carl S. Winters entitied, “The Kiwanis Glory Road.” The mid-winter conference has been set for Jan. 16-17, 1971 at Cape Girardeau.
John G. (Jack) Hirsch will succeed Vinton G. Johnson as president of the Farmington club on Oct. 1. The Kiwanis International administrative them for 1970-71 will be to “Improve the Quality of Life.” Clayton Osman will succeed Hirsch as first vice-president.
LeRoy Hoffman of St. Clair will be the new lieutenant-governor for 1970-71 of Division 10 which includes the Kiwanis clubs of Bismarck, Desloge, Farmington, Ft. Leonard Wood, Rolla, St. Clair, St. James, Salem and Sullivan. In July, the Farmington club received a score of 96 to edge out Bismarck for top place in the division by one point. Retiring lieutenant-governor Supt. Ronald C. Evans is a member and past president of the club at Bismarck.
Success of Kiwanis programs in Farmington each year, said Stoll, is based upon the work of the men who are members at the time. “At the beginning of our 26th year,” Stoll said, “we must remember and thank all former members for their years of activity and devotion to Kiwanis work with boys and girls and with the needy children in the community.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!