Silver Haired Legislator speaks out

“When. first thought about the job, I thought I would be too busy,” she said. “But I felt that there was a real need for this sort of thing, and it was worthwhile.”

Daisy holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Washington University in St. Louis in Education and a Master of Science Degree in Psychology from Southern Illinois University. She has attended various workshops on the rights of older adults.

Daisy, who has been retired for the last three years, moved to Farmington in 1977. She will be representing the elderly in seven counties through the southeast part of the state.

“I’ll be working with the groups of older citizens in the area to determine their needs and how they can best be met through legislation,” she said.

Daisy is optimistic about the program and her contribution to it.

“It is a great responsibility,” she said. “There is so much to do, but I know I can help. There is a lot out there for the elderly, and so many of them aren’t aware of it.”

“The Silver Haired Legislature is unique in its solicitation of input from senior citizens. It is a means of conveying their concerns to all Missourians,” she said.