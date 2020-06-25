Silver Haired Legislator speaks out

This story/photo originally appeared in the June 12, 1980 issue of the Farmington Press. – Editor
As the lifespans of Americans increase, the number of elderly in the United States grows. Over 12 percent of the population is now over 65, and that number is growing. And with the greater numbers comes more of a voice in government.
“We older Americans are firm believers in the democratic process,” said Daisy DeBoard of Farmington. Daisy has become involved in the fight for the rights of the elderly.
Daisy was elected by her fellow senior citizens June 3 to the Silver Haired Legislators, a group set up by the Council on Aging to give older Americans more of a say in government.
“The seniors in each locale decide which issues to deal with and the ideas are drafted into bill form,” said Daisy.
After deciding which issues effect the elderly, the Legislative Research Bureau forms these ideas into bills. From there, the Silver Haired Legislature meets, and the proposals are sent to senate and congressional committees where they follow the regular legislative process.
Daisy will work for more programs involving the elderly when the legislators meet in October. She hopes to channel more federal funding into programs for the elderly and hopes to institute discounts at local stores for area senior citizens.
Daisy will start her work with the Silver Haired Legislature with a workshop June 20 in Poplar Bluff.
The workshop which is run jointly by the American Association of Retired Persons and the National Retired Teachers Association, is designed to help the senators and representatives become more familiar with the work of the legislative process.
Daisy was nominated by Dr. Hensley, of Farmington, as the senator from this area. She was elected at a June 3 meeting of the Southeast Missouri Regional Council on Aging. She will be one of 27 senators and 118 representatives from the state attending the meetings.
She became involved in programs for the elderly through her work as an ombudsman with the Fleur de Lis Nursing Home.
“We are concerned with quality of care for the elderly in the nursing home,” she explained, “We are their touch with the outside world.”
She is also a board member on the St. Francois County Council on Aging and a member of the Mineral Area Retired Teacher’s Organization.
Working for the elderly is something new for Daisy, who was a guidance counselor for 14 years in the St. Louis County school system.
“This is something completely new,” she said. “I worked all my life with young people, and this is a transition. But through my work, I have learned greater understanding and compassion for the elderly.”
“When. first thought about the job, I thought I would be too busy,” she said. “But I felt that there was a real need for this sort of thing, and it was worthwhile.”
Daisy holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Washington University in St. Louis in Education and a Master of Science Degree in Psychology from Southern Illinois University. She has attended various workshops on the rights of older adults.
Daisy, who has been retired for the last three years, moved to Farmington in 1977. She will be representing the elderly in seven counties through the southeast part of the state.
“I’ll be working with the groups of older citizens in the area to determine their needs and how they can best be met through legislation,” she said.
Daisy is optimistic about the program and her contribution to it.
“It is a great responsibility,” she said. “There is so much to do, but I know I can help. There is a lot out there for the elderly, and so many of them aren’t aware of it.”
“The Silver Haired Legislature is unique in its solicitation of input from senior citizens. It is a means of conveying their concerns to all Missourians,” she said.
“We believe that all citizens have the right to basic standards of life, freedom, and opportunity,” she continued. “Older citizens of this country still encounter many problems and needs which prevent them from attaining an acceptable quality of life.”
Through the Silver Haired Legislators program, she hopes to give the elderly their fair share of representation in government.
“The philosophy is to help senior citizens help themselves,” she explains of the program. “And I will plan and act for the primary goal of social change for the older adults.”
