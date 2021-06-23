Singer, entertainer brings 'WOW' to Farmington

"When I went up to Central California, I managed another tasting room," Kiki said. "It was in Carmel Valley — kind of in the middle of nowhere. It was 15 miles from Carmel. It was an awesome little town that no one really knew about. All of the people that I had hosted at Kulak’s that were going on tour up to San Francisco would call me and say, ‘Hey, you got anything going on?’ because I was always putting shows on. I would have them come to this little town and everybody came to the shows. Pretty soon I had to turn people away because there was not enough room.

"I found this little Mexican restaurant that had a courtyard. After five or six years of getting off the ground it was so popular because I figured out that if I did a $10 cover charge, they each could get a free drink — a beer or Margareta. Of course, everybody would eat then, so it helped the restaurant, and I gave all the money to the band. They could easily make $800 to $1,000 out in the middle of nowhere. Then somebody complained and the county shut it down."

The Beatles

Kiki ended up on the front page of the paper because she had garnered a lot of public support in her fight against the local politicians.