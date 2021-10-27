Six pound pups, 16 cats seek forever homes

A cat at the Park Hills Pound; six dogs and six cats at the Farmington Pound; five cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Friendly female cat is 4-5 months old. She was picked up at Harps and is available now for adoption.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Female mixed breed dog is one-and-a-half years old. This sweet little girl is friendly, good with kids, partially housebroken, and knows some commands.
Female pit bull mix is a friendly girl and enjoys a good car ride!
Male mixed breed dog was picked up as a stray.
Male mixed breed dog is a sweetheart and still a pup.
Male mixed breed dog is approximately 3 months old. This sweet little guy is still just a pup.
Male mixed breed dog is approximately 6-9 months old. This handsome boy is still just a pup.
Young adult cat, gender unknown, is wild and may need a barn home. It was picked up on Ashbrook and is available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 6 months old and wild. It may need a barn home. The cat was picked up on Ashbrook and is available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 4-5 months old and wild. It may need a barn home. The cat was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street and is available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 6 months old and wild. It may need a barn home. The cat was picked up in the 900 block of Judy and is available now for adoption.
Friendly female cat is 9 months to a year old. She was picked up on Tanglewood Street and is available now for adoption.
Friendly male cat is a year old. He was picked up at the KFC restaurant. He will be available for adoption Tuesday.
Bonne Terre
21 Service Drive
For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050
To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cat, gender unknown, is a year old and friendly when not caged. It is available now for adoption.
Friendly cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and available now for adoption.
Friendly cat, gender unknown, is 7 weeks old and available now for adoption.
Two friendly 7-week-old cats, genders unknown, are available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friendly female cat is approximately 6 years old, negative for FIV/FeLV, and available now for adoption.
Friendly 12-week-old neutered male is available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 10-12 weeks old, not happy at the pound and available now for adoption.
Very friendly male 1-year-old cat is available now for adoption. He was picked up on Newberry Street.
Pound Pups, Cats for Week of October 23-29
10-23 pp1.jpg
10-23 pp2.jpg
10-23 pp3.jpg
10-23 pp4.jpg
10-23 pp5.jpg
10-23 pp6.jpg
10-23 pp7.jpg
10-23 pp8.jpg
10-23 pp9.jpg
10-23 pp10.jpg
10-23 pp11.jpg
10-23 pp12.jpg
10-23 pp13.jpg
10-23 pp14.jpg
10-23 pp15.jpg
10-23 pp16.jpg
10-23 pp17.jpg
10-23 pp18.jpg
10-23 pp19.jpg
10-23 pp20.jpg
10-23 pp21.jpg
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.