SIX-YEAR-OLD SWIMS ACROSS POOL, DIVES

File photo

Red-headed Jimmy Owen, all of 6 years old, shows off his swimming prowess as lifeguard “Chuck” Dixon looks on. Jimmy is one of about a dozen youngsters who have taken advantage of the twice-weekly morning lessons offered Tuesdays and Fridays at the Farmington pool for the major portion of the summer.

Lifeguard Dixon says all of his group can now swim the width of the pool and he is proud of the quick way in which the kids learned. Jimmy, one of his prize pupils, not only threshes away to swim the pool width in about five minutes, but takes his turn from the high diving board, about 10 feet up.

This photo originally appeared in the Friday, July 21, 1950 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

