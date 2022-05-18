Slovenian entrepreneur continues telling his life story... thus far

Dr. John Fitz and his wife Suzanne recently had a guest in their Farmington home they met while attending a trade show in New York City. The couple befriended Matic (pronounced Matisse, like the painter) Vizjac of Slovenia. This thirty-something entrepreneur cooked a gourmet meal for the Fitzes and their guests, Clinton and Jeannie Roberts. Vizjac regaled the small dinner party both with his cooking skills and his fascinating life story. This is the second of two parts. – Editor Kevin Jenkins

Matc Vizjac continued his story, saying, "The one continent I hadn’t visited was Australia. There were a lot of things going on at the time about Australia — what a great country it is; heaps of opportunities, not just money. So, I was 21 years old and I said, ‘I think I’m mature enough to go to Australia.’ I booked a ticket, packed all my things and called my mom.

‘Hey, Mom! I’m going to leave for one year again. This time I’m flying to Australia.’ She said, ‘Australia? That’s even farther away than Singapore!’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I just feel I want to go there.’ I went home and stayed for two days and then my mother drove me to the airport in Austria for my flight to Australia.

I was alone again for a year in Australia. I was working with Chinese, Koreans, Taiwanese… I never saw even one Slovenian guy ever. It was good money. I had a good salary as a chef I started as a waiter at a really good restaurant on the Gold Coast. I heard they were arguing every day from breakfast to dinner in the kitchen. There was rush hour all the time. The only guy from Europe was the chef.

One day I came to him and said, ‘Do you need any help in the kitchen because you are going to kill each other.’ He asked me if I knew how to cook and I said, ‘No, I don’t. Actually, I’ve never cooked before in my life but I can try.’ The chef said, ‘OK, I’ll speak to my boss. Tomorrow you start working with me in the kitchen.’ I quit being a bartender and became the second cook in the kitchen — and I had no idea what I was doing.

Because I had passion and really loved to do it, in one or two months I learned everything I needed to learn. After two or three months of me being there, he told me, ‘I’m fed up being chef. I don’t want to be chef anymore. I need to change my job, so if you like, I can introduce you to our boss so you can be chef when I’m gone.’

I said, ‘Seriously? Can I be a chef at 21 years old in the middle of the Gold Coast in Brisbane in a huge restaurant?’ He said, ‘Yeah, you have the skills.’ He still had to work one month before he was gone and he called his boss. ‘I’m leaving, but I think I’ve found the next chef.’ She asked, ‘Are you sure? He’s only been there two months. Three months ago he was being a waiter. Now he’s going to be our head chef.’ The chef said, ‘I think he can do it. We still had one month together. I think I can teach him."

Vizjac went through a month of intense training by the chef to make sure he would be prepared to take over the job when the chef had left.

"There was a bunch of stuff to learn," Vizjac said. "But after a month, he was gone and I was the chef of the restaurant. Everything was on me. After one year as chef in Australia, I went back home to my small village. I stayed a week or two weeks and then I said, 'I need to go somewhere again.' So, I went to Portorož and stayed there for seven more years being a bartender."

As a bartender, Vizjac's workday began at 6 p.m. and ended at 8 a.m. the next day.

"This was what I was doing until I was 28 years old," he said. "By then I was fed up with everything. I had done all the kitchen stuff, all the bartending stuff, serving the alcohol, cooking the meals, serving people. By the time I was 28, I was tired. Too much food, too much alcohol, too much nightlife, too much everything. I'd had enough! At 28 years old I went back home and knocked on the door.

"I was really humble. Really polite. I asked my parents, 'Can you take me in? Can I stay for one month or two just to find myself? I just don't want to work. I'm not promising that I'm going to help you with anything. I didn't have much money either, to be honest. I just want to rest a bit, to do nothing and settle my mind a little bit about what I'm going to do with my life. I didn't have an apartment. I didn't have a wife or kids — but I did have experience. LOTS of experience."

Vizjac was wondering if something was wrong with him. All of his friends had a family, had a beautiful wife.

"Well," he said. "Maybe not so beautiful, but he had a wife, right? Then I noticed something. I was too much in love with money. In nine years I had nine different jobs. I was never fired. I've never been fired in my life. I was jumping from one job to a different job, to a different job. Even though I had really good salaries for such a young age, it never satisfied me. Now I was back home. My father is a really nice person, a really polite guy, a hard working farmer. For the first time I found myself actually communicating with my father.

"Until I was 28 years old, I had never communicated with my father because he was in love with his farm and I was in love with the world. I started working with my father. It was the first time I realized we had bees. I started to work with bees. Then I started working with our goats and the tomatoes and I thought, 'This is so relaxing!' The problem was there was no money and I like money. My father is a really knowledgable grower. He knows how to grow, how to do — but he doesn't know how to sell."

Vizjac realized that he was the absolute opposite of his father. He could sell, but he didn't know how to grow.

"My father is a walking Google on farming," he said. "There's no question you can ask him about farming that he doesn't know the answer to. He just didn't know how to sell. He would give everything away for free. People were happy and he was happy too. But when the bills would come he would ask himself, 'How the heck do I have no money?' That's where I came in. I said, 'OK, you do your stuff — you grow and whatever you're doing — and I'll try to sell this. So, we combined our strengths. He was a grower and I was a seller. I didn't know how tomatoes worked. I didn't know how chili peppers do whatever they do, but I was going to try to sell them. So, that's what I've done for the last seven years. I was really lucky that my father was so open-minded because when I came back home to our farm, it was outrageous. My father was selling honey a glass of honey for 10 bucks.

"When I came back home, I said, 'OK, father, if you're going to sell this for 10 bucks neither one of us is going to survive. If I'm going to stay at home, we're going to have to raise the price to 20 bucks.' My father said, 'This is not possible! No one is going to buy it!' I said, 'Yes, no one is going to buy this one for 20 bucks, but we're going to upgrade it. Why don't we put cinnamon in it? Why don't we put ginger in it... whatever?' He said, 'Nobody ever did this before!' Matic, come on, nobody's going to buy it.' I told him, 'Trust me. We can try.' Seven years later we have 12 different kinds of honey brands and we're in all of the retailers in Slovania. We have cognac inside. We have Bailey's inside. We have 12 different kinds of honey and one little jar sells for 14 bucks. Before I came home, the whole bottle would sell for $10. So, I raised the price of our product 450% just because of a few small ideas I implemented with my father's honey. I could have never done this if my father wouldn't have let me."

Valjac knows without a doubt that his success in business was due to his father's open-mindedness.

"It took like two or three years and we raised the price 450%," he said. "They were experiments, but because people liked to try something new they became successful. In Slovenia you could never buy honey with cinnamon. We were the first one. There was so much demand for cinnamon honey, we couldn't keep up. It was insane! We started with cinnamon and then with ginger. Now we have 12 of them."

Asked how his father was able to make it without him being at the farm, Matic said, "Now we have employees!"

Now Vizjac and his father's company is making the best selling hot sauce in Slovenia and has a line of alcoholic drinks with chilis that has become very popular in Europe. Vizjac's is now working with Suzanne Fitz to get their products distributed in the United States.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

