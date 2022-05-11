Slovenian entrepreneur house guest of Farmington family

Dr. John Fitz and his wife Suzanne recently had a guest in their Farmington home they met while attending a trade show in New York City. The couple befriended Matic (pronounced Matisse, like the painter) Vizjac of Slovenia. This thirty-something entrepreneur cooked a gourmet meal for the Fitzes and their guests, Clinton and Jeannie Roberts. Vizjac regaled the small dinner party both with his cooking skills and his fascinating life story. This is the first of two parts. – Editor Kevin Jenkins

Before the appetizers and gourmet meal of grilled salmon were served at the home of Dr. John Fitz and his wife Suzanne of Farmington several weeks ago, the couple asked their special guest, Matic Vizjac, to share his life story — thus far — with Clinton and Jeannie Roberts and Farmington Press Managing Editor Kevin Jenkins.

Vizjac hails from the small European country of Slovenia and has made quite a name for himself as a highly-regarded entrepreneur in his country. He is helping to make a seismic shift in Slovenia's exporting presence on the world stage that has even garnered the personal attention of the country's president.

Vizjac is in his mid-30s and has a slim, muscular figure thanks to proper eating and getting plenty of exercise. He has a unique hairstyle that would fit right in among any number of celebrities in Los Angeles or New York City. Not only is Vizjac a very charismatic person, but he is also a gifted storyteller. Born on a small Slovenian farm, Vizjac wasn't born in the lap of luxury.

"My father is a full-time farmer, he said. "We used to have cows, chickens and pigs. You need to know that in Slovenia everything is really small. Here, farms are huge — they’ll have a thousand pigs or a thousand cows. In Slovenia there are only two million of us, it’s a small population. If you have 10 cows and 20 pigs, you’ve got a good farm already! If you have 50 chickens and two dogs on the side, you have a HUGE farm.

"I never felt like I’d want to be a farmer, even though my father really loves what he’s doing. He’s a beekeeper and we have a vineyard as well. My father even knows the name of every bee he has because he does his beekeeping with so much joy. We have 75 beehives and my father takes really good care of them. On the other side, my mother is a lawyer. She’s working in the court. So, when I finished my primary school, I was between two fires. My father, he would like me to stay and continue the farming. On the other side, my mother was like, ‘Nooo, he’s going to be a lawyer.’

According to Vizjac, lawyers and doctors are considered to be very successful in Slovenia.

"It’s not so much about the business, but if you’re a lawyer or you’re a doctor, you’re number one," he explained. "I was never really good at school, to be honest. So, I finished high school. I was 17 years old and then the magic happened because I really had to make a decision on what my future was going to be. So, my father was like, ‘You will help me at home. You will expand my farm and so on.’ Then my mother said, ‘Nooo, he’s going to go to the college and he’s going to be a lawyer and he’s going to work with me in the court.’

The idea of working on a farm or in the court didn't excite Vizjac at all.

"I wanted nothing about that," he said. "I loved the cows, I loved the pigs and dogs, but I would just like to work one hour or two hours a day — but not all day! I have to learn so much and I was not a good learner — never. I was like a freelancer all my life. I would do stupid things. I would go straight ahead. I wouldn’t even know what was on the other side. I’d say, ‘Something’s going to happen — I don’t know what — but it’s going to be good.’ That’s how my life was. When I was 17, I did something very secretly. I didn’t tell anyone at my home. If you did this in Slovenia 18 years ago, this was really insane. No one does this in Slovenia. When I was 17 — I didn’t even have my driver’s license — I was sitting in high school and then every Friday I had to miss out of the school.

"Why? Because I say, ‘I don’t want to go to college. I don’t want to work on our farm. I want to see the world. I want to expand. I want to see what other chances there are out there. Because in Slovenia we’re so tiny! You could barely find us! I don’t know from where came this feeling. Why would I like to go so wide, because no one does. I’m from a small village — a couple of hundred people living there, you know? No one does things so wide! Maybe some people think you should go up to Austria or Germany, but that’s the farthest away anyone goes. I said, ‘No, I want to go further. I don’t know where. I just want to go further.’ I wanted to go as far as possible. My dream came true."

Vizjac explained that 18 years ago, there was no Google or cellphones in Slovenia to do research on where he wanted to go and what he wanted to do.

"Honesty, I still to this day don’t remember where the heck I found this shipping company," he said. "When I was 17 years old, I was one-third the size I am today. I was skinny like a toothpick and I went to this shipping company. I knocked on the door and say, ‘OK, guys, I would like to go on a cargo vessel.’ This man — I thought he was Russian — was looking at me in front of that window and asked, ‘Are you sure? This is tough work! You haven’t been working at anything at all because you look like a toothpick.’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t actually. I’m a farm worker, so I think I’m going to do it somehow.’ He said, ‘Ummm… well, whatever. OK, you can do it.’ I had to pay — I don’t know how much in dollars — but back then it was a lot of money to pay for all the exams and other stuff I had to go through. So, they gave me the green light and I was still in high school and didn’t have a job.

"So, I worked on the side — in the black market. Secretly, because I didn’t tell my parents I needed so much money — enough money to pay for all the things I needed like exams and everything so I could work on the cargo vessel. At that time, I didn’t have my driver’s license because I was 17. All these things that were going on was every Friday and every Saturday. It was like 200 miles away from my home. Because I didn’t have my driver’s license, I had to catch a train to get there on time for my exams. So, I have to be away from my schooling every Friday. For two months I was in high school Monday through Thursday, and Friday I missed."

Vizjac paid a visit to his doctor and asked him to do something for him that seemed a little shady.

"I said, ‘Look, can you please do me a favor and not tell this to my parents? I need from you to give me proof that on Fridays I can’t get to school. If anyone asks you, I’m not able to go to school every Friday.’ I told my doctor, ‘I’m doing a really stupid thing again, but I need your help and support. Otherwise, I’m not going to make it. If my parents know that, they will stop me immediately. My doctor said, ‘Ahhhh, gosh, yeah. This is just between you and me, OK? Just never tell anyone what I did for you.’ The doctor isn’t alive anymore, but I still love him. I said, ‘My mouth is going to be zipped forever.’

"For eight weeks in a row he wrote my teacher: ‘he was sick,’ ‘he has knee problems,’ ‘he has stomach problems.’ Every Friday for eight weeks I missed school. Every morning me and my mother went together on the train from our small town to a big city where my mother was working on the court and my school was there as well. So, every Friday I’d take my school bag full of notebooks and stuff and pretend like I was going to school, which I didn’t. When the train stopped in the town where my mother and I always got off, I’d just look out the window to see if my mother jumped off. When she did, I’d secretly stay on the train because that train took me to Koper. Koper was way far away from there. It was like 200 miles."

Now Vizjac had to come up with an excuse for his parents to explain his absence at home on weekends.

"I went to Koper and I had to stay there for two days," he said. "I was only 17 and my parents weren’t used to me not being home every weekend. They’d ask, ‘What’s wrong? Are you partying? Are you drinking? Are you doing drugs? Where are you?’ I had to lie. I told them I met a girl. So, every Friday after school I told them I’d go to her place, and I’d stay with her for one night — which I never really did because it was an imaginary girl.

"I was two days in Koper doing the exams so I could get on the cargo vessel. I lied for eight weeks, but my parents were happy because this was my first girl. But what happened after eight weeks was that I started staying home on weekends again and went back to school on Fridays. My parents were asking, ‘So, when are we going to meet your girl?’ I said, ‘It just didn’t work out. I thought she was better. She was good, but not as good as I thought she was.’"

Now Vizjac's dream was about to become a reality — but he wasn't sure if he was ready for his dream to begin just yet.

"I finished high school and on the ninth of January I have a birthday," he said. "I was 18 years old and the guy from the company called me. I still remember it to this day. He was some Russian guy or something. He calls me and says, ‘OK, you young buddy, now you’re ready to go to the vessel, right? You’re 18 years old.’ I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ He said, ‘OK, so be ready on Wednesday. You’re leaving for Singapore. I said, ‘OK, which Wednesday?’ He said, ‘THIS Wednesday.’

"I was like, ‘But today is Monday!’ He was like, ‘So? You have two days!’ I hadn’t even spoken to my parents! ‘They don’t even know!’ I said. ‘I didn’t even pack anything!’ It was the first time in my life I’d ever seen an airplane except for the TV. I’d never flown anywhere before. He told me they were going to pick me up Wednesday in Koper. ‘On Friday you’ll meet your vessel in Singapore.’"

At the time Vizjac couldn't even find Singapore on a map... and now he was going to have to tell his parents about his plans.

"Now it was getting serious. The Russian said, ‘Wednesday at 9 a.m. the taxi driver will be ready for you. You’ll be going to Italy. From Italy you’re going to France and from France you’re going to Singapore.’ I had a stomachache. Mom came home from work and Dad came in from the farm and we had lunch. I said, ‘Mom, Dad — I need to tell you something.’ They said, ‘Yeah, sure. What is it?’ I said, ‘Well, I decided at this moment that I will not go to the college. I’m going to find some job first because I don’t really know where I want to continue with my schooling.’

"My mother said, ‘Nooo! You need to go on to college right away because if you want to start working, you’ll smell the money and never go. I know how it is!’ My father said, ‘Ah, well, maybe we can let him go and do some stuff.’ Then my mother asked me, ‘So, where would you like to go? What’s your job?’ I said, ‘I’m going to be a sailor.’ She said, ‘A sailor? Come on! Do you know how many exams you’ve got to do, things you have to go through and how much money it costs?’ I said, ‘Well, I already did all this.’"

Vizjac found himself smack dab in the middle of his angry parents and things weren't looking good at all.

“It was then they realized that I never had a girlfriend and knew I had taken all the exams secretly so they wouldn’t know," he said. "They were arguing big time because they didn’t know whose fault it was. I said, ‘That’s just the way it is. I have two days more. So, are we going to support each other? Are we going to hug each other? Or are you just going to disgrace me? Because I’m going to leave. It was a decision I made half a year ago, and like it or not, I’m going to do it. On Wednesday, I’m leaving and I’m going to Singapore.’

"My parents didn’t have any choice. I was 18 years old, and nobody does this — really, no one.’ My father bought me a shaving razor and my mother bought me a cellphone at that time. I’d never had either one before. I was gone for a year. I started in Singapore and then I went to Sri Lanka, Dubai — all the Saudi Arabian countries. Then I went to Egypt and around the world."

End of part one

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

