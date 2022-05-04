Smiles were everywhere at special needs easter egg hunt

The LIFE Center for Independent Living held its Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9th, with this year’s theme being Easter Egg-Stravaganza. For the past three years, the event had been canceled for different reasons, but most recently due to health concerns about Covid 19.

“When this year’s event returned, it came back with a bang — well, actually more like a boom,” said Randy Windsor, director of marketing for LIFE. Our Easter egg hunts in recent years would usually bring in around 35 to 40 registrations of individuals with special needs, along with their siblings.

“This year, with the help of social media, targeted marketing, and a little help from our friends, LIFE, Inc. welcomed more than 105 participants from the surrounding communities — and even families from as far away as Union, Missouri. There was food, games, candy, activities, photo opportunities, prizes, eggs and an in-person (in-bunny) visit from the Easter Bunny. Oh, and did I mention candy?”

According to Windsor, the LIFE Center has been fortunate to form several mutually beneficial partnerships over the past year and local communities have been lucky to benefit from these partnerships as well.

“The partner businesses that we have an opportunity to work with help us to reach more of our community and to better serve those that become consumers of the services our center provides,” Windsor said. “The partnership goes two ways as the LIFE Center promotes these businesses through various methods to inform the public of the products and services they provide and to help the public to understand that they are an important part of making a positive difference in their communities.”

This year’s Easter EGG-Stravaganza provided several examples of the partnership that exists between the LIFE Center and the businesses that supported the event.

“Several of our sponsor partners attended the event and hosted games and activities and shared in the joy of making that day a wonderful day for some of our very special friends,” Windsor said. The special needs Easter egg hunt provided an opportunity for participants to join in without fear of rejection, ridicule, or being measured against the rest of the world.

“There was no race to the eggs and there was no contest to win. The day was all about nothing more than the experience of fun and being included. Although everyone had an expectation of how the day would turn out, there were also those incredible and unplanned moments that lit up the day for the people who helped us.”

The parents and caregivers of those attending the Easter EGG-Stravaganza were asked how this year’s Easter egg hunt differed from others they had attended in the past.

“This way, Windsor said, “We can learn what worked well and what might need to change for the future events. We have learned so much from the past and that is how this event has become so much more than just an all-inclusive Easter egg hunt.”

Various parents commented about attending community Easter egg hunts in the past where their child “didn’t really have a chance” when compared to many of the other children who participated. A mother from Bismarck who has a child on the autism spectrum spoke about her son’s experience at the Easter EGG-Stravaganza, saying, “We have been to other egg hunts before, and my son gets so excited. [The organizers] generally line everyone up and then count down for the kids to run and collect as many eggs as possible. When it was finally time to start, our son would get so excited he just stood in place like he didn’t know what to do. Everything is always so chaotic. It became like an overload for him.”

When asked what made the Easter EGG-Stravaganza different from other Easter egg hunts she and her son have attended, the mother said, “This event was well planned, and we didn’t have to deal with all of that pressure. We were able to take our time and enjoy the entire morning doing the activities. We hunted eggs when he wanted to, and it wasn’t a race.”

Windsor said, “We place all of our eggs out on the field and then invite the participants to go out into the field and pick up a certain number of eggs. This is based on the number of individuals we have registered before the event.”

The turnout for this year’s Easter Egg-Stravaganza, was better than anyone at the LIFE Center could have imagined

“We originally planned to increase the number up to about 75 participants for this year,” Windsor said. “We were blessed to have so many more, and we had to shift our plans to accommodate them all. It was a great problem to have.”

This was the first year that LIFE, Inc. also invited adults with special needs to participate in The Easter Egg-Stravaganza. For the event to truly be all-inclusive, the LIFE Center felt that adults should be included as well. Various area facilities and organizations were contacted and informed about the invitation for adults with developmental disabilities to come and join in on the fun.

For those unfamiliar with the LIFE Center, located at 725 E. Karsch Blvd. in Farmington, is a local resource for individuals with physical and/or developmental disabilities and senior citizens in the areas they serve.

“We are a non-profit organization that provides attendant care and other services to individuals in St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, and Madison counties, however, we will reach outside of those counties if there are people in need and they call us,” Windsor said.

The LIFE Center provides several programs that are funded by grants through the Missouri Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, Medicaid funds or various organizations and personal benefactors. These programs include In Home Care Attendants that are employed by LIFE, Inc. They assist with homemaking tasks such as meal preparation/cooking, laundry, vacuuming, changing bed linens, basic health checks, and more. The center also provides Consumer Directed Services where a consumer can hire their own attendant and direct their own care. The LIFE Center then administers payment for those attendants. LIFE, Inc. also provides basic nursing, respite care for families in need, transportation for essential needs, Assistive Technology like ramps for wheelchair users, and an Employment Network to assist those wanting to return to work or to consider employment in a new job.

The LIFE Center is already making plans to bring the Easter Bunny back next year with even more fun and excitement in the works. The center is also looking for new partners interested in helping with this endeavor. Anyone having an interest in helping others or if someone knows of a person in need of the services LIFE, Inc. can provide, call the center at 800-596-7273.

