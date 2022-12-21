Snowman Lane a different Christmas drive-through park

It’s a different type of holiday drive-through park northeast of Farmington during November and December where snowmen are doing all kinds of things.

Around Halloween, Debbie Lee, her husband Jerry, and their grandchildren start assembling a massive and growing group of props in a field off of Straughan Road.

“It’s a labor of love,” she said. “I love snowmen. We started it in 2005; I started doing snowmen around our driveway and started adding scenes. It was mostly family and friends. As we added more and more, I’d have neighbors or people driving by leave me notes in the mailbox, ‘Can we come and see it?’”

In 2019, the Lees decided to open the collection to the public and moved it from their house to a field on their farm.

“We started small to see if there was an interest,” she said. “We are not a traditional light park. We are a ‘scene’ park. I pride myself on its snowman scenes. I make the snowmen myself. My husband helps me with props, and we do spotlight them and do some lights. It’s about the snowmen doing all kinds of different things. We are not trying to compete with the light parks; we are totally different. This is Snowman Lane; I keep it very snowman-like. Our colors are blue and white. I’ve had people say it’s not real ‘Christmasy’; it’s about snowmen.”

At the entrance to the park, visitors are handed a paper that has 10 trivia questions about the park scenes.

“I have different scenes that have a kind of trick to them,” Lee said. “I have groups of teenagers, adults and families that come year after year just to do the trivia.”

At the bottom of the trivia sheet is a tear-off where visitors can enter to win a prize that is awarded on the first, third and fifth week.

The scenes vary in activities from a rock band to Christmas scenes to carousels. There is a snowman Santa, and a nativity scene that Lee says is dear to her heart.

Lee says that Snowman Lane will be closed on Christmas Eve but open on Christmas Day.

“A lot of families after dinner want something to do on Christmas Night,” she said. “I am not open on New Year’s Eve; it’s a whole different thing.”

According to Lee, the crowds can vary in size depending on the day and the weather. Rain is a factor where on a night that normally sees 40-50 cars go through, they may only have 20.

“Closer to Christmas, it gets crazier,” she said. “On the busiest night, I might have close to 100. We’re still new; we’re still getting known. We were over 200 the first year, over 500 the second year, and we’ve just increased each year. We know it takes time to get a clientele and word of mouth; it takes about five years; we are in our fourth year.”

Lee comes up with the themes herself and creates the costumes for more than 60 scenes. She does also have help from her grandsons.

“My grandsons helped me create the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ Snowman Lane style,” she said. “It is totally different from the traditional Twelve Days of Christmas. My grandsons will point out a blank spot; we are always thinking about next year. I’ve had kids come through and say that I need a little girl here because they do that too because I have just a little boy.”

Lee states that visitors should be prepared to spend some time at the park. “We’re just barely a half mile, but it takes time because it is trivia, and you do have to wait on who is ahead of you.”

Snowman Lane at Dry Creek ends on Dec. 30. Vanloads are welcome, and with upgrading their roads, buses and trolleys are now allowed to view the scenes. The cost is $15 per vehicle, with large vans at $25. Those planning bus loads will need to contact Lee ahead of time.

Debbie and Jerry Lee of Snowman Lane on Dry Creek are located at 19020 Straughan Road, Farmington Missouri. Call 573-631-0376 or email drycreek87sl19@gmail.com. Hours are Fri-Sun 6-9:30 p.m.