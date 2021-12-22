Social work veteran Lyle Gramling retires after 48 years

Not many workers stay with the same employer for nearly half a century. In this day and age, Lyle Gramling is an anomaly. After 48 years with Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS), he will hang up his hat as special projects manager Dec. 31.

Gramling has worn multiple hats during his career at PCHAS and has been instrumental in growing the agency to operate 14 programs across three states. In 1973, he joined the staff of the Presbyterian Home for Children in Farmington as a youth care worker and case manager.

In 1981 he became the first director of the agency’s Stubbins Memorial Regional Family and Youth Center in Moberly, near Columbia. When the organization adapted to the needs of its communities and expanded, Gramling was called upon to direct the human resources department as a vice president. Five years ago, PCHAS asked Gramling to manage special projects, including aspects of a merger.

“Lyle has been steadfast in caring for children and families in need,” said David Thompson, president and CEO. “His insight and commitment have helped us weather many adjustments over the years and we have all learned a great deal from his practice of servant leadership.”

A native of Iowa, Gramling earned his first degree in social work from Wartburg College and a master’s degree in child and youth care administration from Nova Southeastern University.

“It has been an incredible journey with PCHAS, and I thank God for the wonderful experiences and memories I have of kids and families, colleagues and supervisors, and auxiliary, advisory board and board of trustee volunteers,” he said. “Thanks to all who have enriched my life and helped me along the way.”

Gramling met his wife, Judy, when they worked together in Farmington, and they have been married for 45 years. The couple looks forward to enjoying more time with their family.

PCHAS is a nonprofit that serves children and families in 28 locations across Missouri, Texas, and Louisiana. Programs include foster care and adoption services as well as early interventions such as counseling, mentoring and sufficiency programs for at-risk parents and young adults. Email info@pchas.org or call 800-888-1904.

