SOGGY SENIORS ENJOY GRADUATION PARADE
Nikki Overfelt

It might have been a stormy Saturday, but mood-wise, nothing could rain on the parade of Farmington and St. Paul Lutheran High School's 2020 seniors.

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce-coordinated procession wended its way through Engler Park last Saturday while the graduates' friends, family and well-wishers cheered them on in celebrating their coronavirus-abbreviated senior year.

Between the two schools, about 300 students were slated to graduate this year. A postponed Farmington High School graduation ceremony is set for July 18.

See more photos at dailyjournalonline.com/gallery

