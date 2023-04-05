Hello everyone! I have a few things that have helped me through the years to hunt turkeys successfully. Every year, I know there are lots of people that just say, "I want to go hunt a turkey," and your buddies are all for it. Hey, if you thrive on last-minute things and that helps you be more successful, then go for it, but here are a few things that help me get it done most every year.

Be prepared — Make sure you have patterned your shotgun at the ranges you hope to get a bird. That means pattern it at anywhere from 10 to 50 yards away, and sometimes further. It sounds redundant, but at 10 yards, I know mine shoots a very, very tight pattern almost the size of a dip can. That being said, practice makes perfect. It only takes one BB out of 50 or so, that are in your turkey load. I shoot a 12 gauge, but people are very successful with 20s and even 16s, but they are not my cup of tea.

Then you must dig your calls out quicker that the night before. It's guaranteed that half of your mouth calls are dried out and not effective anymore. Everything will either need chalk, or your slate will need a good prep for the next morning. Again, practice makes perfect. Being patient with a turkey is hard because it’s so exciting hearing him gobble as he comes towards you. It’s almost like sweet-talking someone when you're on a date. Be smooth, consistent, and not too overzealous. You very well might get a beautiful gobbler strutting his stuff all the way to you.

Camouflage is extremely important. You do not have to go out and spend $1,000 on the latest and greatest stuff, but you must cover everything. When I say everything, a turkey will spot a shiny necklace on the outside of your shirt from 30 yards away. Gloves, facemask, shirt, pants — the whole lock stock and barrel. For those new hunters out there, a nickel-plated shotgun will not get the job done. A turkey will see it from a mile away.

Turkey roost in trees, so you have to plan for where they could be roosting. You don’t go sit under his roosting tree and scare him off before the sun even comes up. If you have an idea of where they are set up — no closer than about 75 yards — let him fly off the roost to you. Look for a nice open area near where he’s roosting. He will fly towards an area where he can see there are no predators waiting for him to land. A good way to prevent this is to go out the evening before and stand in the woods quietly and listen for when they fly in the roost. I use an owl hooter the night before to get them to gobble, so I have an idea where to set up the next morning.

Decoys are something that works very well when you are field hunting turkeys or when you are trying to archery hunt a turkey. You can sit in a blind and call them to the decoys. The decoys will keep their attention while you draw your bow to harvest them. Anyway, this is my "must dos" and "do nots" for turkey hunting. I hope you all have a great week!