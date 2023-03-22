The South Central Walk Worthy Women’s Conference, an inter-denominational event, will be held April 28-29 at First Baptist Church in Mountain View, Missouri.

The conference times are 6:30-9:30 Friday evening and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The conference host will be Teresa Arthur and will feature keynote speakers Mo Isom Aiken, Bible teacher; Whitney Capps, Bible teacher; and Sara Forhetz, speaker. Praise and worship will be led by weRcalled.

Cost for the event is $40, with Saturday's breakfast and lunch included. Go to www.scwalkworthy.com to register online, print out a registration form, find area hotels/rates, and get additional information.

Those wanting to register and order a T-shirt will need to do so by March 31. Those not wanting a T-shirt may register through April 22 (postmarked or online), April 23-26 (online only), or on-site after April 26. Note that the price of the conference will increase to $45 on April 1. Before registering, check the website to ensure seating capacity has not been reached.