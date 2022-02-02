Southeast announces Fall 2021 President's, Dean's lists

Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, recently announced Farmington students who were named to the President's and Dean's lists for fall.

The following students have been named to the fall 2021 President's List. Students named to the list earned at least a 4.0 grade point average and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester.

They are Cassandra Hendrixson, Rachel Porter, Emily Stricklin, Maiya Tragesser, Riley Wade, Mikayla Watkins, and Emma West.

The following Farmington students have been named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

They are Rachel Porter, Emma West, Bailey Seaton, Mikayla Watkins, Alex Wade, Emily Stricklin, Maiya Tragesser, Riley Wade, Alyson Tucker, Zane Harvey, Kynze Adams, Cassandra Hendrixson, Gracie Willis, and Ezra Crocker.

