Sparks readies for retirement at end of June

"We have two or three that will tell me that they wouldn’t have got through high school without me. I can’t think of a better reason to have done what I did and humbled by the opportunity to be that person or be a part of that program that was all the difference in that young person’s life.

“They’re all special, you just have to find the right buttons to push, the right ways to motivate or explain to get through to them. We didn’t get through to them all, but there’s three or four on a better track through life because you happen to bump into them through ROTC.”

Sparks noted that cadet numbers are down due to the difficulties of COVID-19, meaning that the next few years will be a time of rebuilding. He does, however, see a silver lining in the lower numbers.

“There’s two instructors in the program for a reason,” he said. “When you have 100 students, I’m not going to reach or connect with all of them. When you are down to 50, I would say those personal interactions have been a little bit easier because you have more time per student.

"Sgt. Heflin will tell you that’s where our energy is. During COVID last year, we were like ‘ugh.’ The kids came back and it was like drinking an energy drink. We were fired up again. We feed off the energy of the kids.”