Sparr, Dempsey named Farmington Elks students of the month

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Alayna Sparr and Garrett Dempsey are the students of the month for Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School, respectively.

The Farmington High School Student of the Month for February, Alayna Sparr, is the daughter of Kelli and Brad Sparr. She is a member of the FHS Cross Country Team receiving All-Conference honors for four years, All-District honors for three years, and All-State honors in 2020 (finishing 15th) and 2021 (finishing 13th and team 2nd).

As a member of the FHS Track Team, Sparr has been recognized as All-Conference for three years (1st place mile in 2021), All-District for two years, and All-State for two years in the 800-meter run and 4 x 800 relay (finishing 2nd in 2021 at State). She has been recognized on the 2020 and 2021 J-98 Cross Country Dream Team.

Sparr has served as the 2021-22 Cross Country Team captain, a member of the National Honor Society (2020-22); Student Council representative (2018-22); Health and Occupational Services (2018-22); track team, four years; cross country, three years; and softball teams, one year. In her free time, Sparr has her own cake-baking business and attends St. Joseph Catholic Church.

After graduation from high school, she has signed to run cross country and track at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau where she intends to pursue a degree in nursing. As Student of the Month, Alayna will receive a $100 monetary grant and compete for the Farmington High School “Student of the Year” to be awarded in May.

St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Month for February, Garrett Dempsey, is the son of Lisa Dempsey of Park Hills and Micheal Dempsey of Bonne Terre.

Garrett is a 4 year member the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, has played four years on the SPLHS Basketball team, four years Baseball team, and a member of the school Choir. He has volunteered helping the recent tornado victims, American Sign Language program, the St. Paul Hoopsters tournament and the Feed the Hungry food program.

After graduation from high school, Garrett plans to attend Real Estate school and work in the Real Estate market. As Student of the Month he will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks Lodge Student of the Year for St. Paul Lutheran High School to be awarded in May.

