Special attraction to be shown at Ritz Thursday

The following story originally appeared in the Friday, Sept. 26, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

"Dust to Dust," the most talked-about hygiene attraction in the world, will be presented at the Ritz theatre, one day, Thursday only, Oct. 9th. Howard Russell Cox, the fearless Kentucky commentator, will appear on the stage, in person, at each performance.

Bold, frank and fearless, "Dust to Dust" seeks to rip the veil from sex secrecies and stamp out sex ignorances. It strives to enlighten the masses to the scourge of social diseases sweeping the country today and emphasizes moral living pays.

"Dust to Dust" stabilizes thinking among both the young and old. It blasts forth a challenge on the problem of delinquency and urges parents to live closer to their children. It affords parents better knowledge with which to counsel their growing boys and girls on their human relation problems.

Universities, colleges, educational leaders, civic luncheon clubs, mothers clubs. P. T. A. groups, Federation of Women's Clubs, Health Officials and Welfare Agencies are among the more prominent list which has endorsed "Dust to Dust."