Speed limit enforcement campaign runs Oct. 10-18

As you venture out this autumn to take in sights of fall foliage in the Show-Me State, or are simply just driving your daily commute, please be mindful of your speed.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is reminding drivers that a statewide media campaign will be held Oct. 10-18, with speed limit enforcement running Oct. 16-18. During this time law enforcement will be actively enforcing Missouri’s speed limit laws and reminding drivers of the increased risks associated with higher speeds.

Despite the decrease in traffic during the national pandemic, speed related crashes are on the rise. To date there has been more than an 11% increase in traffic crash fatalities over this time last year.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph and nearly five times as likely as a crash on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or below.

In Missouri specifically, speed contributed to nearly 32% of the state’s 881 roadway fatalities in 2019 continuing an alarming trend related to speed over the last five years.

There is a reason for posted speed limits — the safety of all road users.