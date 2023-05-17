Well, it’s been an interesting last two weeks. We traveled to Aruba and the wife had a simple procedure that caused her to end up staying in the hospital for longer than expected. I scheduled a guide trip on the river and had veterans scheduled to meet me on the river for the weekend as well. So needless to say, I was so busy I couldn’t think straight, but as soon as I got on the river that all would change — or that was what I thought.

When I arrived, I only had a few hours to do a little pre-fishing before guiding the next day. Needless to say, I was very concerned that I was not going to be prepared, but I started walking and fishing — then, BAM, I had a fish within the first cast. For the next four hours until it got dark, I was on a run of fish that just blew my mind! At one point, my arm was so tired that I just set on the bank in awe at what was happening. I was having one of the best days fishing I had ever experienced. All-in-all, I ended up with 54 brown trout, including one that was a little over 20 inches and around four pounds — which is a trophy in anyone’s book.

On the first morning, I guided a gentleman from Farmington and his friend from Springfield. One of them had fly fished before, the other one not so much. I gave them both a crash course in casting and they took too it like a duck to water. Within a few minutes, one of them hooked into a nice rainbow trout in the four-pound range. It was an amazing catch for a guy that had not been fly fishing for at least 10 years.

We were fishing with streamers, so I had to keep reminding them that they had to strip it faster because their fly was a baitfish trying to not be eaten. Once they got the cadence down, the fish started to come more frequently. By the time the day was up, they both had caught a few good fish and started to become pretty decent fly fishermen. Hopefully we’ll get to enjoy another trip on the river together.

That evening, my fellow board member of Hooked on Vets and I met with two veterans that we were going to guide down on the river the next day. We set them up with everything they needed. We fed them and gave them the lay of the land, as well as a bit of a safety brief. Once we got up in the morning everyone was raring to go. We hit the river around 8:30 in the morning. Within five minutes, both of our vets caught their first trout ever.

The looks on their faces were priceless. Every hole we stepped in for the next five hours produced several fish. These vets had so much time they couldn’t stop commenting on how relaxing and fun it was to fish like we were. They experienced success and heartbreak throughout the day, catching so many fish that they had lost count. We all but had to force them to move when they were still catching fish, so we didn’t get stuck in the middle of nowhere in the dark.

When I started this trip, I was already exhausted and ready to throw in the towel. But the outdoors has its way of making you feel renewed and rejuvenated. Watching all these guys have successful times on the river, and being able to watch what it did for them, made me happier than if I were catching fish myself. I only hope that if you are a veteran, or you are someone who needs some healing in your life, take the time to get in the outdoors. It has healing powers that you cannot explain.