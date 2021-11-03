SPHS students provide tornado relief

Seeing the destruction left by an EF3 tornado that ripped through their hometown, their neighborhood or even their backyard, one local high school chose to cancel classes, lace up their work boots, grab their gloves and lend a helping hand to those who were affected by the storm.
This past Thursday, St. Paul High School's students, staff and several parents packed lunches, loaded up their cars and set out to lend a helping hand to both communities. Whether it was removing debris from a farmer's field or helping a homeowner box up personal belongings, they did whatever was needed and asked of them.
"We had no school at all on Thursday," said Principal Andy Sherrill. "We closed the schools, put the books away, grabbed some buckets and went to serve the community."
In the past, the school has worked in the community whenever there has been a need. According to Sherrill, working with the community has always been a part of St. Paul's mission.
"The idea is not to just make students, but to make good citizens who we want to have live next to us for the rest of our lives," he said. "Whether these people wind up being your doctor or your mechanic, we want them to be good people who serve in a lot of different ways. I think this is just us following the example Jesus gave us."
Thursday's community service day followed the local school's philosophy of practicing Jesus' message of lending a helping hand where it is needed. Sherrill told how the student body was broken into two separate teams. One team was dispatched to Fredericktown and the other team stayed in Farmington.
"One of our teams went to a residential area that is adjacent to Black River Electric where it was pretty much total devastation," he said. "Along with 25 students were 10 parents who took off work to come help us well. The other team went to the area off of Missouri State Highway F and Possum Hollow Road. It was one of those things where we could obviously see a need and were able to go help a little bit."
For several of the students who participated in Thursday's project, it made them think differently about how they saw their own place in this world and the need to be an active member of their community.
"I almost cried on our way down to Fredericktown," said Reese Pinkley, a junior at St. Paul. "My family is from Fredericktown, but I didn't know how bad it was. Once we start helping everyone though, I finally felt like I was doing something for my community. It really made me feel good to a part of a school that truly helps others."
Echoing the same thoughts as his classmate was junior Griffin Phillips who helped moved debris for his Farmington neighbors. During the day, Phillips and his classmates worked at removing downed limbs and trees, and whatever else was needed. Although the work was hard, it was more than worth his effort.
"This is my first year at St. Paul and one of things that made me want to come here is because they are so community-minded." Phillips said. "When our school sees a need, we all work together to take care of it. We really are a family here."
Fellow junior Sammy Jo Pemberton, who was on the same team as Phillips, probably summed up the school's mission the best when talking about her experience last week.
"Helping my community made me feel helpful," said Pemberton. "It opened my eyes a lot. I am glad we have people here at school who take the time to show us that we need to go out into the community and serve others and not just ourselves."
In addition to the pride the students found in themselves, the school's faculty also found that same pride in their work as well. To many of them, Thursday was the culmination of what they work so hard to teach their students.
"I think it is fantastic to get to see the kids out of a traditional classroom and see what they can do with their hearts and not just with their brains," said math and science teacher Alex Berghaus. "It is great to see them working so closely together doing the things we have taught them in the classroom — serving the community and showing the light of Christ."