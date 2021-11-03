SPHS students provide tornado relief

"One of our teams went to a residential area that is adjacent to Black River Electric where it was pretty much total devastation," he said. "Along with 25 students were 10 parents who took off work to come help us well. The other team went to the area off of Missouri State Highway F and Possum Hollow Road. It was one of those things where we could obviously see a need and were able to go help a little bit."

For several of the students who participated in Thursday's project, it made them think differently about how they saw their own place in this world and the need to be an active member of their community.

"I almost cried on our way down to Fredericktown," said Reese Pinkley, a junior at St. Paul. "My family is from Fredericktown, but I didn't know how bad it was. Once we start helping everyone though, I finally felt like I was doing something for my community. It really made me feel good to a part of a school that truly helps others."

Echoing the same thoughts as his classmate was junior Griffin Phillips who helped moved debris for his Farmington neighbors. During the day, Phillips and his classmates worked at removing downed limbs and trees, and whatever else was needed. Although the work was hard, it was more than worth his effort.