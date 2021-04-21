 Skip to main content
SPLHS CROWNS AYERS, LAPUSAN AT PROM
Photo by Craig Vaughn

Donning their fanciest evening wear, St. Paul Lutheran High School juniors and seniors held this year's prom at Long Memorial Hall in downtown Farmington. During the evening's festivities, the students crowned Kristian Lapusan as king and Olivia Ayers as queen.

Congratulations Kristian and Olivia!

