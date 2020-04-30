SPLHS holds 'Drive-In Letter of Intent Night'

For students of the class of 2020, their final year will not be remembered by baseball games, the excitement of senior prom or walking the halls of their school one last time. Instead, it will be remembered as the year of the pandemic — a year that robbed them of so many memorable moments.
Despite this, however, one local high school didn’t let the crisis gripping the world stand in the way of celebrating the achievements of a few of their student athletes. With the help of technology and a supportive community, St. Paul Lutheran High School did not let a momentous experience go by without a little fanfare for five seniors as they signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on the college level.
On April 23, the school invited its community to the school’s parking lot where it held its first “Drive-In Letter of Intent Night.” Friends and family watched the evening’s event unfold as they watched safely from their cars and listened to Principal Andy Sherrill broadcast over the radio as each student put their signature on the line.
“It’s hard to put into words what these kids are going through,” Sherrill said. “We have a total of six seniors out of 17 who are signing to play college sports. We can’t replace what they are missing but we want to do everything we can to let them know how much they are loved.”
Although the school has a student population of fewer than 70 students, Sherrill was not surprised that so many of them will be able to continue playing on the next level.
“This should go to show everyone that it doesn’t matter how big of a school you are,” he said. “If you can play, colleges will find you. This is a real testament to the kids and what they have done because colleges are saying we are going to sign you to play for us.”
The first student Sherrill introduced that evening was Paige Ames, the school’s only female athlete to sign a letter of intent this year. Ames, who committed to attend Culver-Stockton College, will be playing basketball for the Wildcats starting in the fall.
“Thursday night definitely gave me goosebumps,” Ames said. “I almost liked it more than the other way. It showed how much support we get from St. Paul and I really felt loved.”
When asked if she ever thought she would be playing at the next level, Ames said she never expected to play beyond her high school years.
“I never thought I would go on to play college basketball, especially since I was barely able to dribble the ball when I first started. I owe Coach Sherrill a lot. I wouldn’t have even played if it wasn’t for him forcing me to go to that first practice. Then, I just fell in love with the game.”
Following Ames were three Giant baseball players — best friends since elementary school — who will continue to play together at Shawnee College in Ullin, Illinois. Brey Turner, Drew Brakefield and Cody Ziegelmeyer decided they weren’t finished playing together and collectively agreed to play next year at the Southern Illinois community college.
“It has always been our goal, since freshman year, to be able to go play college baseball together,” said Turner, who has been the Giants catcher for the last four years. “It is going to be so great to walk on the same field with these two guys and play college ball together. I am very excited about attending school, playing baseball and living with these two, like brothers. I am so excited to get this chance.”
The three local athletes, who began playing together in elementary school, believe this will be an added bonus for their new school.
“We’ve practiced together and played together most of our lives,” said Ziegelmeyer, who will be the Shawnee Saints’ newest pitcher this fall. “We work well together, and we know how each other moves. It’s exciting knowing we will be going to the next level together.”
Additionally, the three said the support they received from everyone who attended the signing night was something they will never forget — and in fact, it was a bit overwhelming.
“St. Paul has a great community,” Turner said. “It really hit my heart to see how much support and love they have for us.”
Brakefield, who will be defending first base at the Southern Illinois community college, was also caught off guard by the turnout at the drive-in signing, noting that more than a couple of dozen of cars lined the parking lot.
“It was completely amazing,” Brakefield said. “To have everyone waving and honking their horns for us really made me feel the support the St. Paul family has for us students.”
Rounding out the evening was Remington Ross who signed his letter of intent at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Il. Ross will be joining the school’s swim team specializing in freestyle competition.
“When I first thought about swimming for them, my times weren’t fast enough,” Ross said. “At the time, they had some really fast swimmers but the seniors will be leaving, so now my times are some of the fastest in certain areas.”
In addition to being a college level swimmer, Ross is also at the head of his class academically. In fact, the scholar-athlete was also awarded an academic scholarship from Lockheed Martin Corp., a global aerospace and security company based out of Bethesda, Maryland.
“As long as I keep my GPA up, I will receive the scholarship and a chance for an internship,” Ross said. “They only give this scholarship to a couple hundred a year.”
While at Olivet, Ross plans to study mechanical engineer and quite possibly work to graduate with a double degree as well.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!