SPLHS holds 'Drive-In Letter of Intent Night'

Although the school has a student population of fewer than 70 students, Sherrill was not surprised that so many of them will be able to continue playing on the next level.

“This should go to show everyone that it doesn’t matter how big of a school you are,” he said. “If you can play, colleges will find you. This is a real testament to the kids and what they have done because colleges are saying we are going to sign you to play for us.”

The first student Sherrill introduced that evening was Paige Ames, the school’s only female athlete to sign a letter of intent this year. Ames, who committed to attend Culver-Stockton College, will be playing basketball for the Wildcats starting in the fall.

“Thursday night definitely gave me goosebumps,” Ames said. “I almost liked it more than the other way. It showed how much support we get from St. Paul and I really felt loved.”

When asked if she ever thought she would be playing at the next level, Ames said she never expected to play beyond her high school years.