SPLHS's Dempsey signs with Culver-Stockton

Although Dempsey will be playing two sports for the Wildcats, he is quite the scholar as well. Interestingly, the senior from Park Hills will actually be attending the college on an academic scholarship and not an athletic scholarship.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This fall, Dempsey was awarded the school’s most prestigious academic award — The Pillars of Excellence Award — which is only given to a very few selected freshman. The recipient is awarded a full-tuition scholarship for all four years at the school.

“The Pillars scholarship is an academic scholarship,” Dempsey said. “It is based upon your ACT score, your GPA, writing an essay and finally an interview. I was very fortunate to receive this award.”

Ryan admits he never heard of Culver-Stockton College until he got to St. Paul, but believes him the school are the perfect match.

“Culver is a Christian-based education,” Dempsey said. “The size of the school, the people I met while I visited fit into my plans perfectly. I was impressed by the teachers, and the coaches are phenomenal. They really drew me into wanting to be a Wildcat.”

When Dempsey begins is academic career at the northern Missouri college, he has decided to seek a degree in business with minors in pre-law and another in sports management.