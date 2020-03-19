SPLHS's Dempsey signs with Culver-Stockton

St. Paul Lutheran High School celebrated another milestone as senior Ryan Dempsey signed his letter of intent March 13 to play both baseball and basketball for the Culver-Stockton Wildcats.
Dempsey, who will be moving to Canton, Missouri, next fall, gathered with his coaches and teammates Friday to declare his intention. A SPLHS Giant, Dempsey is a two-year letter man in basketball and will be a key player in this year’s baseball season if they are allowed to play due to the canceling of statewide high school sporting events.
“I’ve played baseball my entire life,” Dempsey said. “So, playing at the next level has been the end goal for long time. At the same time, I’ve only started playing high school basketball for the two years. I’m excited to see what it’s like playing at the collegiate level.”
Dempsey, who was a transfer student from Central High School, began playing basketball for the Giants his junior year at the request of Coach Justin Ford, the school’s boys’ basketball coach and athletic director. According to Dempsey, joining the team provided him with a "great opportunity" to reconnect with the sport.
“I am very excited to see all the things collegiate basketball has to offer,” Dempsey said. “Since I have been playing baseball all my life, I feel like I have seen everything that sport has to offer. But with basketball, I know I still have a lot to learn, so I am excited about that.”
Although Dempsey will be playing two sports for the Wildcats, he is quite the scholar as well. Interestingly, the senior from Park Hills will actually be attending the college on an academic scholarship and not an athletic scholarship.
This fall, Dempsey was awarded the school’s most prestigious academic award — The Pillars of Excellence Award — which is only given to a very few selected freshman. The recipient is awarded a full-tuition scholarship for all four years at the school.
“The Pillars scholarship is an academic scholarship,” Dempsey said. “It is based upon your ACT score, your GPA, writing an essay and finally an interview. I was very fortunate to receive this award.”
Ryan admits he never heard of Culver-Stockton College until he got to St. Paul, but believes him the school are the perfect match.
“Culver is a Christian-based education,” Dempsey said. “The size of the school, the people I met while I visited fit into my plans perfectly. I was impressed by the teachers, and the coaches are phenomenal. They really drew me into wanting to be a Wildcat.”
When Dempsey begins is academic career at the northern Missouri college, he has decided to seek a degree in business with minors in pre-law and another in sports management.
“I want to go to law school after I graduate from Culver,” Dempsey said. “Hopefully I will become a business attorney, but the end game is to become a sports agent.”
When discussing his plans, Dempsey admits a great deal of his success can be attributed to his time at St. Paul and the opportunities he says he was offered.
“St. Paul offered me a lot of opportunities,” he said. “As a result of St. Paul, I heard about Culver. I got back into basketball, where I thrived, and my brother and I were able to play basketball together. That was a great experience.”