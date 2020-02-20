SPLS academic team places at state scholar bowl
SPLS academic team places at state scholar bowl

SPLS academic team places at state scholar bowl

Members of the The St. Paul Lutheran School Middle School Academic Team include Isaac Jordan; Helen Griffin, not pictured; Titan Thomas; Drake Williams; John Garner; Nolan Kennon; Luke Boul; Cori Proctor; Christian Folk; and Mattie Griffin, not pictured.

 Submitted photo

The middle school academic team from St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington, competed in the Lutheran Sports Association of Missouri state scholar bowl held Feb. 7-8, placing fourth out of 12 teams.

The tournament was held at Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson, Missouri. The team includes Isaac Jordan, Helen Griffin, Titan Thomas, Drake Williams, John Garner, Nolan Kennon, Luke Boul, Cori Proctor, Christian Folk and Mattie Griffin.

The LSAM board congratulated this year’s champions and all the participants on what they described as "another successful tournament."

The board added, "We would also like to thank Saxony Lutheran High School for all the work they do and allowing us to use their facilities to host our State Scholar Bowl. The next event up is the State Basketball Tournament, Feb. 21-23 in Jefferson City. We look forward to seeing every there. “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters” Colossians 3:23

The Lutheran Sports Association of Missouri (LSAM) is a non-profit organization that has been sponsoring annual Christian-based sports competitions for Missouri Lutheran Schools since 1999. LSAM currently sponsors five statewide events that take place during different times throughout the school year. LSAM goal is to foster Christian education, fellowship and athletics. For more information, visit http://www.lsam.org

