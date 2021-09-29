SPLS inducts new members into honor association

In order to begin the application process into the honor association, students needed to have at least a 93% GPA, with no grades lower than 87%. Students were then further evaluated with regards to their leadership, service, and discipleship.

New members inducted Sept. 11 were Jesse Best, son of Valerie Ramo and Daniel Best; Clara Murray, daughter of Dustin and Laura Murray; Blayde O’Neail, son of Joshua and Abby O’Neail; Liberty Robbs, daughter of Brandon and Michelle Robbs; Emma Schweiss, daughter of Adam and Jennifer Schweiss; Anthony Moon, son of Mark Moon and Sarah Crowe-Moon; Krystal Crites, daughter of Tim and Tracy Crites; Hailey Daniel, daughter of Mandy Jones and Jerome Daniel; Addison Effrein, daughter of Steve and Stephanie Efferin; Mason Folk, son of Jesse and Sarah Folk; Rory Kauflin, daughter of Vince and Jessica Kauflin; Adelyn Lipe, daughter of Patrick and Jamie Lipe; Isabella Lowe, daughter of Marilyn Lowe; Chase Middleton, son of Tim and Callie Middleton; Khloe Montgomery, daughter of Paul and Kara Montgomery; Audrey Schweiss, daughter of Adam and Jennifer Schweiss; Ava Sherrill, daughter of Andy and Bethany Sherrill; Lucas Wade, son of Doug and Robin Wade; Viviani Welker, daughter of Jason and Amy Welker; Lillian Garner, daughter of Jason and Heather Garner; Genevieve Gilgour, daughter of Joseph and Stephanie Gilgour; Joshua Lowe, son of Marilyn Lowe; Hanna Mae Petty, daughter of Issac and Bethany Petty; Wyatt Pruett, son of Amanda Glaze and Jacob Pruett; Kayelyn Redecker, daughter of Adam and Danielle Redecker; Addison Robbs, daughter of Brandon and Michelle Robbs; and Cannon Thomas, son of Doug and Tanya Thomas.