SPLS inducts new members into honor association

St. Paul Lutheran School recently inducted new members into the national Lutheran Junior Honor Association during the 6 p.m. worship service on Saturday, Sept. 11.
This is the second school year of the honor association, and St. Paul is a charter member with the first members inducted in January 2021. The honor association's pillars include scholarship, leadership, service, and discipleship.
In order to begin the application process into the honor association, students needed to have at least a 93% GPA, with no grades lower than 87%. Students were then further evaluated with regards to their leadership, service, and discipleship.
New members inducted Sept. 11 were Jesse Best, son of Valerie Ramo and Daniel Best; Clara Murray, daughter of Dustin and Laura Murray; Blayde O’Neail, son of Joshua and Abby O’Neail; Liberty Robbs, daughter of Brandon and Michelle Robbs; Emma Schweiss, daughter of Adam and Jennifer Schweiss; Anthony Moon, son of Mark Moon and Sarah Crowe-Moon; Krystal Crites, daughter of Tim and Tracy Crites; Hailey Daniel, daughter of Mandy Jones and Jerome Daniel; Addison Effrein, daughter of Steve and Stephanie Efferin; Mason Folk, son of Jesse and Sarah Folk; Rory Kauflin, daughter of Vince and Jessica Kauflin; Adelyn Lipe, daughter of Patrick and Jamie Lipe; Isabella Lowe, daughter of Marilyn Lowe; Chase Middleton, son of Tim and Callie Middleton; Khloe Montgomery, daughter of Paul and Kara Montgomery; Audrey Schweiss, daughter of Adam and Jennifer Schweiss; Ava Sherrill, daughter of Andy and Bethany Sherrill; Lucas Wade, son of Doug and Robin Wade; Viviani Welker, daughter of Jason and Amy Welker; Lillian Garner, daughter of Jason and Heather Garner; Genevieve Gilgour, daughter of Joseph and Stephanie Gilgour; Joshua Lowe, son of Marilyn Lowe; Hanna Mae Petty, daughter of Issac and Bethany Petty; Wyatt Pruett, son of Amanda Glaze and Jacob Pruett; Kayelyn Redecker, daughter of Adam and Danielle Redecker; Addison Robbs, daughter of Brandon and Michelle Robbs; and Cannon Thomas, son of Doug and Tanya Thomas.
Returning members are Josie Berkerey, daughter of Martin and Laura Berkerey; Milli Betz-Bacon, daughter of John Bacon and Tina Betz-Bacon; Cullen Bramhall, son of Sherri Klepzig; Howard Bramhall, son of Sherri Klepzig; Christian Folk, son of Jesse and Sarah Folk; Kaley Pipkin, daughter of Chad and Kindra Pipkin; Kamryn Pipkin, daughter of Chad and Kindra Pipkin; Cori Proctor, daughter of Lonny and Megan Proctor; Aiden Farrow, son of Ron and Brandi Farrow; Tiger Thomas, son of Doug and Tanya Thomas; Braden Warren, son of Brandon and Melanie Warren; and Stephanie Wehemeyer, daughter of Tricia Smith and Matt Wehemeyer.