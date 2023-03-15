Spokes Pub and Grill, 1627 W Columbia St, Farmington, presents a $400 donation March 9 to Backstoppers of St. Francois County from the proceeds of its Craft Beer Brew Bowl held Feb 11.
The BackStoppers® provides ongoing needed financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, and publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs in our coverage area who have lost their lives in the line of duty. In addition to its mission of supporting the families of fallen heroes, BackStoppers provides assistance to first responders who suffer a catastrophic injury performing their duty.